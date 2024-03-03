Starburst | Google Sheets





Configure access to Google Sheets spreadsheets using the Google Sheets Catalog.

To get started creating a Google Sheets catalog, follow these steps:

Define catalog name and description #

The catalog name is displayed in the query editor and other clients. Used to identify the catalog when writing SQL or when displaying the catalog and its nested schemas and tables in a client application.

The name appears in the query editor and in the output of the SHOW CATALOGS command. This is used to fully qualify table names in SQL queries that follow the catalogname.schemaname.tablename syntax. For example, you can run the query SELECT * FROM tpch.sf1.nation; on the sample cluster without first setting up a catalog or schema context.

Description is a short optional paragraph that provides details about the catalog. This is displayed in the Starburst Galaxy user interface and helps other users determine what data they can access using the catalog.

Authenticating to Google Sheets Catalog #

Access to the Google Sheets catalog requires authentication using an API key.

Create an API key in JSON format for your Google Cloud account.

Test the connection #

After configuring the connection details, click Test Connection to confirm that data access is working. If the test is successful, you can save the catalog.

If the test fails, check the configuration field entries, correct any errors, and try again. If the test continues to fail, Galaxy provides diagnostic information that you can use to fix the data source configuration on your cloud provider system.

Connect catalog number

[カタログに接続]Click to proceed with setting the permissions that can be granted to specific roles.

Setting permissions #

Use the following steps to assign read-only access to a specified set of roles.

Select the read-only catalog switch to give a set of roles read-only access to catalog schemas, tables, and views. For catalogs that are preset to read-only, this switch is already set and disabled. next,[役割レベルのアクセス許可]Use the section's drop-down menu to specify the role with read-only access. Click Save Access Control.

Add to cluster #

You can add the catalog to your cluster later by editing the cluster. Click “Skip” to proceed to the catalog page.

Follow these steps to add a catalog to an existing cluster or create a new cluster in the same cloud region.

If you try to add a catalog to a running cluster, the Pending Changes to Cluster dialog is displayed.

SQL support #

The connector provides read access to Google Sheets data and metadata.

How to use Google Sheets Catalog #

The requirements for accessing data in Google Sheets are:

Google Sheets must be shared with the service account email address of your Google Cloud service account. In Query Editor, the Google Sheets catalog doesn't appear as a schema or table like other catalogs. You must use the SQL command shown in the following example for a catalog named google_sheets.

Specify the spreadsheet.

SELECT * FROM TABLE(google_sheets.system.sheet(id => '1qWssXSqoXcJPgO4LfzOKi3AFNwhCoo61fdTz6-8TsJY'));

Given a sheet name, all content in the sheet is returned. In this example, the sheet name is Sheets2.

SELECT * FROM TABLE(google_sheets.system.sheet( id => '1qWssXSqoXcJPgO4LfzOKi3AFNwhCoo61fdTz6-8TsJY', range => 'Sheets2'));

A cell range can be specified as an optional range argument. The default cell range is $1:$10000. Returns the desired content from the first sheet by specifying a range of cells.

SELECT * FROM TABLE(google_sheets.system.sheet( id => '1qWssXSqoXcJPgO4LfzOKi3AFNwhCoo61fdTz6-8TsJY', range => 'B17:D26'));

Returns the desired content from the sheets following the first sheet by specifying a range of cells.

SELECT * FROM TABLE(google_sheets.system.sheet( id => '1qWssXSqoXcJPgO4LfzOKi3AFNwhCoo61fdTz6-8TsJY', range => 'Sheet2!B17:D26'));

For Google Sheets without column names, the import process assumes the top row is the header row.

Is the information on this page helpful?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://docs.starburst.io/starburst-galaxy/working-with-data/create-catalogs/non-object-storage/google-sheets.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos