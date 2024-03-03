Delisting of apps not allowed: Minister Vaishnau on conflict between Google and Indian startups | India News





Taking a strong look at Google's removal of some apps from the Play Store, the government on Saturday announced that no Indian apps will be allowed to be delisted and that tech companies and related startups have convened a meeting next week.

IT and Telecommunications Minister Ashwini Vaishnau said in an interview to PTI that the startup ecosystem is key to India's economy and its fate cannot be left to the decisions of big tech companies.

Google on Friday began removing some apps, including a popular matrimonial app, from its Play Store in India over a dispute over service payments, despite accusations from apps and prominent startup founders. Therefore, the minister's comments are considered to have important significance.

Vaishnau, who gave serious thought to the issue, said, “India is very clear and our policy is very clear…Our startups will get the protection they need.” . The minister said the government will meet with Google and the delisted app developer next week to resolve the dispute.

“I've already called Google…I've already called the delisted app developer. We're meeting next week. This can't be tolerated…this kind of delisting can't be tolerated.” argued Mr. Vaishnow.

The minister said that India has built a strong startup ecosystem from scratch with over 100,000 startups and over 100 unicorns in just 10 years, adding that the energy of youth and entrepreneurs must be fully harnessed. “We cannot leave it up to policy,” he said. Of all the big technologies. ” “I say to Google…our entrepreneurship…startups, look at the entire startup program in India, 10 years ago there was almost nothing, today we have over 100,000 startups, 100 There are more unicorns than companies…this is something…energy.'' We need to harness the energy of our youth, the energy of our entrepreneurs, the energy of our talented people to the fullest, and the policies of the big tech companies. We can’t leave it up to them,” Vaishnow said.

Google announced on Friday that 10 companies, including “many long-established” companies in the country, have avoided paying fees and proceeded to delist some apps despite benefiting from the platform and Play Store.

A search of the Play Store on an Android phone did not yield any results for matrimonial apps such as Shaadi, Matrimony.com and Bharat Matrimony, although the name of the company was not disclosed. Balaji Telefilms' Altt (formerly ALTBalaji), audio platform Kuku FM, dating service Quack Quack and Truly Madly have also disappeared from the Play Store.

The heated dispute comes over Google's 11-26 percent fee for in-app payments, after anti-competition group CCI ordered the scrapping of the previous system that charged 15-30 percent. is happening.

Google has moved to remove apps that don't pay fees after the Supreme Court denied interim relief to the companies running these apps in the search giant's battle with app marketplace fees.

Bharat Matrimony founder Murugavel Janakiraman described the move as a “dark day” for the Indian internet, while Kuku FM co-founder Vinod Kumar Meena said in a statement that Google seems to have a “monopoly”. He said he was behaving in a similar manner. Quack Quack founder Ravi Mittal said the company will comply with regulations to return to the market.

Google had previously sent Play Store violation notices to Matrimony.com, which runs the app 'BharatMatrimony', and Info Edge, which runs a similar app 'Jeevansathi'.

Info Edge (India) Ltd on Saturday announced that its mobile apps, including naukri.com, 99 acres.com and shiksha.com, have been removed from the Google Play Store.

“Indian companies will comply for now. But what India needs is an App Store/Play Store that is part of the digital public infrastructure like UPI and ONDC. The response needs to be strategic. ” Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikchandani said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, tagging Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his official residence.

IAMAI, an industry association representing India's largest startups and international companies, condemned the app's removal and called on Google to reinstate the delisted app.

Google said in a blog post that 10 Indian companies have chosen not to pay for the “tremendous value they are getting on Google Play” for an extended period of time.

“For years, neither courts nor regulators have denied Google Play's right to sue,” he said, adding that the Supreme Court on February 9 “refused to interfere” with that right.

Google believes that allowing a small group of developers to receive discriminatory treatment from the majority of developers, who pay their fair share, creates an uneven playing field for all other apps and It argued that the game was at a competitive disadvantage.

“After giving these developers more than three years to prepare, including three weeks from the Supreme Court’s order, we ensured that our policies are eco-friendly, just as we do for all forms of policy violations around the world. “We are taking the necessary steps to ensure that it is applied consistently across the system.”

Google said in a blog post that policy enforcement could include removing non-compliant apps from Google Play, if necessary. However, Google added that existing users will continue to access their apps without interruption and that it will “continue to provide support to help developers achieve compliance.”

Developers are welcome to resubmit their apps for inclusion on Play by choosing one of three billing options as part of their payment policy, the company said.

“Today, over 200,000 Indian developers use Google Play, and they adhere to our policies and help ensure a secure platform. “Ten companies, including some of the most established companies, have chosen not to pay for the tremendous value they receive with Google Play by securing interim protection from the courts,” Google said.

