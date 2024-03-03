RIT hackathon helps women and sexual minorities enter tech





Rochester, NY 24 hours spent computing is more interesting than you think.

“We currently have about 145 hackers, which is kind of cool and surprising, but we were actually at almost full capacity,” said Jessica Ancillotti, WiCHACKS lead director at RIT.

Rochester Institute of Technology's Women in Computing program is hosting its 10th annual hackathon.

What you need to know Rochester Institute of Technology's Women in Computing program hosted its 10th annual hackathon. Nearly 150 hackers participated in the event, which motivated women and sexual minorities in the tech industry. According to LinkedIn data, women make up less than 35 percent of the workforce at America's largest technology companies, including Apple, Google, and Microsoft.

“You have 24 hours to work on your project, and at the end you demonstrate what you created and submit it to a panel of judges,” said Hannah Coe, a computer science major.

It not only generates new ideas but also motivates women and sexual minorities in the tech industry.

“Women almost always feel like they have to protect their intellect, so having a space like this allows them to just keep their intellect because they don't have anyone to protect,” Ancilotti said. said.

According to data from LinkedIn, women make up less than 35% of the workforce at America's largest technology companies, including Apple, Google, and Microsoft.

“This conversation is really about women and having a platform where we can talk about our experiences as women and minorities in STEM,” Ancillotti said.

Some students say they have experienced gaps at other technology events.

“I've had it a few times,” Ko said. “He came next to me and handed me his resume while the recruiter was still reading my resume, and the recruiter took it and started reading my resume. And I just sat there. I was just standing there.”

And minority women are even less represented in the tech industry.

“There was a group of people who were like, 'Oh, you're Asian, or you're obviously good at chemistry, or you're obviously good at computer science,' and they spent hours and hours doing this homework. My feeling that I spent a lot of money has been invalidated,'' said Alya Ulanbek Kyzil, a student of computing exploration.

RIT's hackathons feature contests in a variety of categories, including games, apps, and website development.

“I'm really happy to be able to spend the weekend building projects with my friends,” Ko said.

The biggest prize is yourself.

“I like to do things out of a little bit of malice, so I want to show them that I can do it better,” Coe said.

“Even if we don't win anything, just working on the project will be a great experience and I'm not going to sleep tonight,” Ulanbek Kyzil said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spectrumlocalnews.com/nys/rochester/news/2024/03/02/preset-halena-sepulveda-scaffold The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos