



Fostering a more inclusive future for energy innovation requires the healthy and competitive participation of both men and women in the energy sector. The energy sector, with its complex challenges and vast potential, is on the cusp of change, and the role of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) will not only be beneficial as we navigate our way forward. , becomes essential. Women's participation tends to be more pronounced in new energy sectors than in traditional energy sectors. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), women make up less than 16% of the workforce in the traditional energy sector, despite making up 39% of the global workforce.

energy

Gender diversity drives innovation, opens new avenues for technology deployment, provides valuable perspectives for social and economic development, and provides a richer talent pool for major and emerging industries. However, like many parts of the world, India's energy sector remains one of the least gender diverse, and is dominated by men. Women are breaking through the glass ceiling, and the transformation certainly begins at the educational level.

Female students often outperform male students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. There is now a significant influx of female STEM graduates, who outnumber male students, with 180 female students earning a master's degree in science for every 100 male students. According to the All India Survey on Higher Education, of the 55.5 million students enrolled in the Science Her stream in 2021, the number of female students exceeded the number of male students (2.95 million vs. 2.6 million). ).

Although women are making strides in STEM education, they are still underrepresented in scientific research and engineering fields. India is reported to have one of the lowest female labor force participation rates among major economies, with women making up 27% of India's STEM workforce, according to the 2023 Global Gender Gap Report. occupied. However, the energy sector is driving change and actively promoting DEI, especially in the energy sector. world. According to the same report, the energy and materials sector tops the list of priorities for women in DEI activities. On the flip side, this is also a field that is lacking in women at all levels of seniority.

The nature of women's roles in the energy sector also needs to be considered. Even in ostensibly inclusive fields like renewable energy, women may be most likely to hold non-STEM or management positions. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), female participation rates in STEM, non-STEM technical, and managerial positions in the renewable energy sector ranged from 28% to 45%.

Today, amidst some global uncertainties, women make up the majority of the workforce across key sectors and have unique perspectives honed through their historic role in efficient resource management and crisis response. and skillset. For the energy sector to shape a sustainable future, it must actively promote diverse ideas and perspectives, regardless of gender, and foster inclusivity at decision-making level.

Diverse perspectives contribute to a rich pool of ideas essential for innovation and problem solving. Organizations that promote diversity and inclusion are often at the forefront of innovation. From a business perspective, policies that promote inclusivity and above-average diversity correlate with increased returns from innovation. Organizations within the energy sector must therefore take the initiative to foster inclusive growth.

As the new energy space landscape expands globally, transformation is underway, especially in the renewable energy sector. According to the IEA, the proportion of female-led startups doubled from 5% to 11% between 2000 and 2019. Companies actively implement policies that promote diversity, including fair employment practices such as equal pay, and foster a culture of leadership. We champion diversity and encourage open communication. Establishing specific quotas for gender representation within an organization can be a powerful strategy. This includes setting numerical targets or percentages for the inclusion of women in various roles and ensuring a more equal distribution across the workforce.

Transform your hiring process to eliminate bias and promote inclusivity. This may include blind hiring strategies, where personally identifiable information is removed from resumes during initial screening. You should also create a diverse hiring panel and leverage diverse networks to attract a broader range of candidates. Organizations are implementing a variety of comprehensive measures to promote diversity.

In India, companies go beyond the prescribed mandates and offer generous and flexible maternity and paternity leave policies. This is critical to achieving a healthy work-life balance and increasing the participation of men and women in the workforce. In the post-pandemic era, there has been an increased emphasis on compressed work weeks, job-sharing arrangements, or remote work opportunities. Flexibility fosters a more inclusive environment and accommodates diverse lifestyles and needs. Special programs are designed for parents returning to work after a long break. These efforts may include retraining opportunities, instructional support, and gradual reintegration plans. Mentorship helps individuals navigate their career path, gain insight from experienced professionals, and build valuable networks. Encouraging mentorship for both men and women fosters a more inclusive culture. The organization focuses on implementing regular training programs focused on diversity and inclusion for all employees. These programs increase awareness of unconscious bias, promote understanding of diverse perspectives, and provide tools to foster an inclusive workplace culture. Training sessions can be customized to address specific challenges within the energy sector.

All these measures are helping the energy sector strengthen diversity, ensure balanced representation and develop a workforce that reflects a wider range of backgrounds and experiences. Providing policies such as childcare support, flexible working hours, and return-to-work programs are helping to integrate a better work-life culture. By providing equal access to mentorship and promoting diversity training, organizations ensure that professional development opportunities are equitably distributed. A recent Barclays report, India's Breakout Moment, found that India could grow by 8% of its gross domestic product (GDP) if more women joined the workforce. The energy sector needs to seize the opportunity to take the lead in nation-building by including more women in the workforce and in leadership roles. In doing so, the sector will foster a more inclusive future, build a workplace culture that reflects the richness of diverse perspectives, and unlock untapped innovation potential.

This article was written by Preeti Bajaj, MD and CEO of Luminous Power Technologies.

