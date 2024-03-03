Macy's store closures, Apple's pivot, Google's Gemini failure, and Tesla's new model





Ken Fisher, founder and chairman of Fisher Investments, stressed the importance of investors paying attention to global inflation numbers during an appearance on Barney & Company.

— S&P 500, Nasdaq set new records.Bitcoin approaches all-time highs

— Macy's closes more than 100 stores across the U.S.

— Gemini explosion hits Google

— Elon Musk turns on OpenAI, but teases new Tesla for delays

— Apple abandons electric car plan, surprising many

— Inflation remains high ahead of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony next week

— Local banks shaken after NYCB disclosure

A strong week for stocks and crypto wraps: Investors ended the week with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite at record highs, helping start March. Bitcoin has risen more than 23% in the past seven days, topping $63,000, as tracked by Dow Jones Market Data Group. The all-time high of the world's largest cryptocurrency by market value is $67,353.

Macy's Downsizing: American retailer Macy's plans to downsize further after closing 150 stores…Read more here.

Video: Where does Macy's fit into the U.S. retail landscape?

Google's failure: The search giant's AI tool Gemini was found to be biased against white people. CEO Sundar Pichai finally addressed the situation, but some are wondering if this is a budding moment for the company…read more here. Shares of parent company Alphabet fell 5% this week.

Google parent alphabet: -5% for 1 week

Google's parent alphabet ()

Frenemies?: Elon Musk is suing Sam Altman's open AI, claiming it went astray under his direction…read more here.

Elon Musk and Sam Altman (Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images (AP Photo/Jay C. Hong)/Getty Images)

As for Musk's Tesla, he promised a long-delayed new model would be coming soon…read more here.

Video: How far ahead is Elon Musk in the electric car race?

The Tesla Roadster, the world's first highway-capable all-electric vehicle available in the United States, made its production debut on May 1, 2008 at Tesla's flagship store in Los Angeles. (Vince Bucci/Getty Images/Getty Images)

About the face of Apple: According to reports, Apple has halted its electric car development plans, giving the plan known as “Project Titan” a good night's sleep…Read more here.

Video: Here's why Apple is getting out of the EV business.

Local banks reeling: Ahead of March anniversary of Silicon Valley bank failure, NYCB warns investors of unstable ground and sending chills across the local banking industry…Read more Please read from.

Video: Is another local bank on the brink of failure?

Inflation won't stop: The Fed's preferred inflation metrics aren't providing enough reassurance to policymakers, making the timing of future rate cuts even more uncertain…read more here.

Video: Former Federal Reserve President James Bullard shares his views on inflation.

