



MWC 2024 was my first visit to the show, and my biggest highlight at Fira de Barcelona was collecting Android pins from Google.

Google's “Android Avenue,” held annually at Mobile World Congress (MWC), is an experience similar to the company's booth at CES that showcases Android hardware and software capabilities to attendees. But since MWC is a smartphone-focused show, Google is also hosting an “Android Partner Walk.”

At the Android booth, attendees will receive a guide to the experience, including finding Android pins throughout the show floor. This year, Android pins were distributed at 19 booths across Barcelona. On the first day, you'll collect 19 pins, each featuring “The Bot” in some sport or activity. Each booth will be handing out different pins throughout his day, and some will be showing off new features and device demos before handing them out. This is a great way to drive attendees throughout your exhibit hall.

On the first day, we demoed Circle to Search at the Google booth, Honor's Magic 6 Pro camera, and Gmail's Gemini at the ZTE booth. However, at other booths, the pins are simply placed outside, and you can find them by simply exploring the booth. It was easy to collect all the pins for the day with a lot of steps.

On the second day, Google and its partners will begin distributing a variety of pins with more unique designs. It's definitely the more exciting of the two. That's why I was a little disappointed that I didn't have as much luck collecting them. My day started in Fira, so I arrived at the convention in the afternoon, by which time the Samsung, Lenovo/Motorola, and Xiaomi booths were already empty of pins. I couldn't collect this item once it was gone, so I went home without it.

Still, I managed to collect 15 of the 19 pins that day, making for a pretty good collection.

The rest of the second day is a guidebook crossword puzzle. The answers are located at each booth, and if you collect all the pins and fill out the crossword, you can win the “final prize.” From what I understand, this was an Android goodie.

The Android Partner Walk is not open to the public and is only open to those who have had the opportunity to attend MWC. Still, it was a very enjoyable experience and the biggest highlight of my first visit to the show.

