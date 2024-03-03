LG Chair in Lagos trains technical skills in youth





As part of efforts to combat unemployment in the state, the Chairman of Somolu Local Government Area of ​​Lagos State, Abdulhameed Sarau, in collaboration with Somol Tech Innovation and information technology start-up Tech Shepherd, held the second round of the meeting. . Somol's free ICT training edition for youth.

According to a statement released to Sunday Punch on Saturday, Sarau Municipality, represented by the Superintendent of Youth and Sports, Mr. Hector Ayo-Coker, has organized a four-day event for over 100 youths who registered from across Lagos State. announced SKILLSHOP, an intensive technology boot camp. This is the parliamentary secretariat.

“More than 130 young people have registered for the free skills shop,” the statement said. However, only 64 people were able to physically attend the training session held at the Tech Shepherds facility in Somol. To ensure quality instruction, seven competent and certified facilitators and technical trainers were engaged in imparting knowledge of the selected skills to the participants.

The boot camp is designed to train participants in front-end web development and UI/UX design, after which selected participants receive a six-week stipend to improve their chosen skills. is provided.

Salau reflects on the success of the previous free ICT training, which was held in November 2022 and trained 65 young people in coding, UI/UX design and digital marketing, and the second edition builds on the results. He said it would be.

He further built on the success of the previous free ICT training held in November 2022, by successfully training more than 65 young people from Somolu and nearby areas in coding, UI/UX design and digital marketing. he added. Today, we are launching #SKILLSHOP to highlight our unwavering commitment to developing talent in the ICT sector and promoting self-sufficiency among young people.

This course from SKILLSHOP will train over 100 registered youth in front-end web development, UI/UX design, and other digital skills for free. In addition, selected participants will receive a six-week scholarship to further develop their skills in these areas.

