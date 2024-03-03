Deloitte innovates at LEAP 2024 in Riyadh | Deloitte Middle East





Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, March 2, 2024 Deloitte, the world's leading professional services company, will join LEAP 2024 as the official innovation and emerging technology partner. Saudi Arabia's flagship technology event, to be held in Riyadh from March 4 to 7, will be held at the Deloitte Space in Hall 2, Stand K20, offering visitors access to state-of-the-art technology tailored to meet evolving market needs. Participate in an insightful experience that introduces technology solutions.

Rashid Bashir, CEO of Deloitte Middle East Consulting, said: “LEAP 2024 provides an excellent platform to showcase our commitment to innovation and emerging technologies, and provides an excellent platform for us to showcase our commitment to innovation and emerging technologies. It will have a meaningful impact on our clients, and we are excited to be part of this dynamic.” We can come together again to demonstrate our dedication to pushing boundaries and shaping the future of Middle East business. ”

LEAP's Deloitte space features a captivating giant 3D screen that offers visitors an immersive glimpse of innovative technology products and services. With 45 cutting-edge Deloitte-enabled technology solutions spanning data and AI, cloud, unlimited reality, sustainability, and cyber security, attendees will witness first-hand the transformative power of innovation. In addition, Deloitte will collaborate with strategic global alliances such as Anaplan, Adobe, and ServiceNow to demonstrate assets.

LEAP 2024's distinguished list of speakers includes Yousef Barkawie, Deloitte Middle East AI and Data Leader, who spoke on the first day of the event with 'Next Generation Government: How Generative AI Will Transform the Citizen Experience He will give a keynote speech titled “. This session explores the transformative potential of generative AI across various aspects of daily life.

Visitors to the Deloitte space will have the opportunity to participate in a gamified, immersive space F1 experience. This interactive showcase showcases cross-industry use cases for Deloitte-enabled technology, including immersive learning, media streaming, product visualization, and collaborative multiplayer engagement.

As a champion of global and regional sustainability, Deloitte introduces GreenCompass, a global center of innovation that enables organizations to address sustainability and climate regulations with confidence. The center will highlight Deloitte's end-to-end capabilities in sustainability and climate regulation, supported by market-leading technology solutions.

At LEAP 2024, Deloitte and Oracle will also celebrate 30 years of collaboration and client success. Deloitte will also be exhibiting at Oracle's booth in Hall 1, Stand K40, highlighting the synergies between both organizations and their mutual services both on a global and international scale. regional level.

