Apple destroyed its own car. What's next?

It's been a decade of stops and starts for Apple's electric car dreams, with swirling rumors, hirings and layoffs, acquisitions, and doubts. But last week it finally became clear that Apple intended to put the project out of its misery.

This in itself is important, but not existential. Technology companies are constantly moving into new areas and exiting. Apple has poured billions of dollars into his EV project, and it's certainly a company with deep pockets. Last summer, Apple reported that it had one of the largest stashes of its kind, a cache of about $167 billion in cash.

But it's a strange moment for Apple. The company's EV cancellation may not have been a failure, but it wasn't the huge success it has been in the past. First, while Apple offers nothing unique, its technology peers have brought a flurry of artificial intelligence innovations to market. Customers then rushed to return Apple's $3,500 Vision Pro headset before the trial period ended, with many claiming in the process that the technology and price were not at all satisfactory. .

Now, Apple has abandoned its EV ambitions and is instead directing its resources to AI. This is probably a wise move. (Meta, for example, is doing the same.) Shareholders should rejoice. But they also can't help but remember the days when Apple led the pack and created a perfect niche in the market.

In fact, they were spoiled by that era, and despite being an industry giant, posting nearly $97 billion in net income last year and enjoying a position coveted by other companies' shareholders, Apple today is I feel inadequate. Apple stock was downgraded by Barclays in January, and investors are now demanding more disclosure about the company's AI efforts. Everyone seems to be saying that the iPhone is still great, but is that enough?

Apple Car history

2014: Apples CEO Tim Cook approves Project Titan, which aims to build electric cars. Apple board members say the idea came from Steve Jobs around the time Tesla launched its first car in 2008. Apple investor Carl Icahn has endorsed the project, calling the car the ultimate mobile device.

2015: First reports of Apple's secret car project emerge. The Wall Street Journal has learned that the car's design resembles a minivan. Apple is already looking for locations to test its self-driving technology. That includes Gomentum Base, a former naval base in the Bay Area with 32 miles of highways and urban areas. According to a report, Apple is aiming to ship the device as early as 2019.

2017: Apple employees publish a paper on using neural networks and LIDAR to detect objects as the basis for self-driving cars. California issued him a permit to test his three self-driving Lexus cars (Lexii?) to Apple. But perhaps Apple just wants to make self-driving technology, not cars themselves? Cook has said self-drive is the mother of all AI projects, but has yet to work on any kind of product. I added that it wasn't.

2018: Elon Musk tried to sell Tesla to Apple, but Cook revealed he wasn't interested. Reader: If you like, imagine an alternate world where that deal was done and Musk had more free time than he does today.

2019: In January, Apple laid off 200 staff members from its Project Titan team. In June, Apple acquired self-driving car startup Drive.ai. Talk about conflicting signals.

2021: In the most concrete rumor yet that Apple is actually planning to sell cars, it has been revealed that Korean and Japanese automakers are in talks with Apple about a partnership. Some reports suggested the manufacturing plant was the Kias plant in West Point, Georgia. However, Hyundai, Kia, and Nissan later denied that they had any discussions with Apple.

2022: Bloomberg reports that Apple will scale back some of its ambitions. At least at launch, the car will drive itself only on highways, and the first model is expected to be launched in 2026. The price he is expected to be less than $100,000, and it will be more of a car iPhone than anything else. .

2024: Last expected adjustment in January: The car will go on sale in 2028, and its self-driving technology will be similar to driver-assistance systems already available in other cars. And in February, Bloomberg reported that Apple would shut down Titan completely.

hit machine fails

Graphics: Sumanth Subramanian

There is no public information about how much Apple has invested in its car projects over the past decade. But we know from its annual report how much its R&D expenses have increased. In 2023, Apple set aside nearly $30 billion for research, nearly double what it had in 2019.

Even at a cash-rich company like Apple, these rising bills are raising questions from shareholders. Last year, Tim Cook said that, not to mention continued investment in chip technology, Apple is venturing into entirely new areas such as machine learning, AI, and virtual reality wear like the Vision Pro headset. , argued that this expenditure was justified. But it's hard to avoid the feeling that Apple is also pouring money into pursuing another hit product, another of his iPhones, which could open the floodgates of revenue for years to come.

The iPhone remains Apple's darling. In the third quarter of fiscal 2023, Apple captured 43% of global smartphone sales, the highest share ever recorded in the same quarter. iPhone sales accounted for approximately 58% of Apple's total revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. However, as the iPhone has been repeatedly improved, sales growth has slowed significantly.

Early reactions to the Vision Pro suggest it's not the blockbuster iPhone redux product Apple is looking for, and we know it won't be an electric self-driving car either. Sure, Apple may be directing more of its energy toward AI, but it lags behind Google, Meta, and Microsoft in that particular race. Moreover, unlike his other three companies, Apple is still a company of beautifully designed hardware that you can hold and play with. Even his AI products at the company will have to fit within such hardware whenever they come out. While AI powers Apple's computers, phones, and tablets, there doesn't seem to be any other new devices on the horizon.

one thing

Interestingly, Apple isn't the only phone company that believes the next natural step is in the automotive space. China's Xiaomi and Huawei are also developing EVs. It has often been stated loud and clear that the cars of the near future will all be comprised of batteries, sensors, and apps, and in that sense they will be just phones on wheels. Apple's experience with the car project has thrown some cold water on the idea, and that the wheeled parts aren't always easy to come by, even for companies sitting on billions of dollars in cash. It suggests.

