Google Doodle celebrates Bulgarian Liberation Day.Learn about the history and significance





Google Doodle celebrated Bulgarian Liberation Day, a national holiday commemorating the liberation of Bulgaria from Ottoman rule on March 3, 2024. This historic event was achieved with the signing of the Treaty of San Stefano, ending and paving the way for nearly five centuries of Ottoman rule. The path to the establishment of the modern Bulgarian state.

Also read | Google begins restoring apps in India after talks with government: Report

On March 3, 2024, Bulgaria will celebrate Liberation Day, a national holiday celebrating its liberation from Ottoman rule for the first time in nearly 500 years. This important date coincides with her signing of the Treaty of San Stefano in 1878, which officially recognized Bulgaria as an independent state.

Also read | The friendship with Warren Buffett that led to a $1 billion donation

This celebration celebrates not only the date, but also the spirit and resilience of the Bulgarian people. The journey to freedom began centuries ago with the founding of the First Bulgarian Empire in 681 AD. However, with the collapse of the empire in 1396, Ottoman rule lasted nearly five centuries. During this period, the spirit of Bulgarian independence remained strong and tragically many lives were lost, as exemplified by the revolt against Ottoman rule in 1875 and 1876.

Also read | Will La Nina bring a good monsoon to India this year? IMD says

The tide turned in 1877 when Russian Tsar Alexander II led his army against the Ottoman Empire. The final signing of the Treaty of San Stefano on March 3, 1878 was a pivotal moment that formally recognized Bulgaria's independence and paved the way for the establishment of the modern Bulgarian state.

ALSO READ | Yellen praises relationship with Chile, key part of EV supply chain

Today's Google Doodle features the Bulgarian flag, whose three horizontal stripes symbolize the country's rich history and aspirations. The white stripe represents peace, the green stripe represents fertile land and agricultural wealth, and the red stripe represents the courage and determination of the Bulgarian people.

Through Doodle, Google recognized the importance of Bulgarian Liberation Day not only for Bulgarians but also for the world community.

Milestone alert! Livemint tops the charts as the world's fastest growing news website. Click here for more information.

Unlock a world of benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and personalized newsfeeds, it's all here, just a click away. Log in here!

Get all the business news, market news, breaking news, and latest news on Live Mint. Check out all the latest action on the 2024 Budget here. Download the Mint News app for daily market updates.Show more Show less

Published: March 3, 2024, 6:33 AM IST

Topics you may be interested in

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/trends/google-doodle-celebrates-bulgaria-liberation-day-know-history-significance-and-more-11709426977996.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos