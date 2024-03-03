Artificial intelligence is key to the evolution of Florida agriculture





While much of the focus of this session will be on regulating emerging technologies, budget season is an opportunity to invest in research and new technologies that can help solve the critical challenges we face as a state.

Agriculture is one of the industries that relies on innovation. Investment in agricultural research and technology is essential given the importance of these sectors to the nation's food supply and national security.

The long-term sustainability of Florida agriculture relies on new technology and innovation. Jim Spratt, president of the Florida Farm Federation, says his research can identify solutions to address farmers' biggest challenges, including increased productivity, environmental management, labor shortages, and emerging pests and diseases. Masu.

Last year, the Florida Legislature invested approximately $10 million in the Artificial Intelligence Center at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF|IFAS). The center is a center of excellence that studies how artificial intelligence (AI) can be leveraged to enhance the state's agriculture industry. The state's major land-grant agencies are pursuing another tranche of funding this session to continue this important work.

The Florida Legislature’s continued support for AI research through UF|IFAS is a wise investment in the evolution of agriculture and Florida’s future. We must continue to foster innovation and embrace new technologies with policies that advance American entrepreneurship, not hinder it.

In the Sunshine State, agriculture is a $160 billion industry and supports more than 2 million jobs. Florida agriculture is critical to national security as the primary source of winter fresh produce for American families on the East Coast. Without Florida farmers, Americans would be dependent on foreign countries for their most needed necessities.

Small independent farmers typically cannot afford to invest solely in research and technology, but they can benefit greatly from UF research. Continued funding for the center is essential to the long-term sustainability of Florida farms.

To learn more about AI and agriculture, Florida Politics asked Dr. Damien Adams, president of the association and professor in the Office of the Director of Research and the Florida Agricultural Experiment Station, five questions. His specialty is artificial intelligence.

Floridians don't necessarily think of agriculture as high-tech. How is agriculture taking advantage of emerging technologies?

UF/IFAS faculty leverage artificial intelligence (AI), digital farming practices (such as the use of advanced sensors), robotics, and other high-tech tools to solve common problems for growers. We reduce costs and stay ahead of market changes through automated harvesting to combat labor shortages, machine vision and hyperspectral imaging combined with AI to combat emerging pests and diseases, and AI-powered advanced precision animal and plant breeding. We are working to address this continuing need. Address other production challenges using advanced digital twin modeling, much faster than traditional methods.

UF employs more than 110 AI 16 faculty members at UF/IFAS alone, and UF has the world's fastest supercomputer in higher education. Many of Florida's producers are turning to advanced agricultural technology (AgTech) to improve their competitiveness and address their most pressing problems, and UF/IFAS is leading the way in providing those solutions. I think it will stand.

Current examples include technologies that use aerial and ground images and analyze them to find and control pests and diseases. A system to distinguish between ripe and damaged fruit and count fruit trees for insurance purposes. This significantly reduces the time it takes to file a crop insurance claim. And an invisible fence to keep the cows on the ranch, to manage where they graze, and to keep the cows there while the wildlife can come and go freely.

Agriculture has faced significant challenges in recent years, from the spread of pests and diseases to labor shortages. How is AI helping this important industry overcome these challenges?

The warm, humid climate that Florida faces brings with it a plethora of pests and pathogens. AI will play a key role in how farmers deal with these pests and diseases. For example, AI technology is used to control weeds, help breed new varieties that are resistant to disease and pests, and improve the design of production systems that are more resistant to disease and pest threats.

Growers also use precision weed sprayers to ensure they only target weeds. This saves growers money and time and also minimizes herbicide use. Labor shortages are a major challenge, and automation such as AI-assisted robotic systems and advanced AI-assisted simulations to improve the design of production systems, and prediction of harvest time and labor demand using AI to help with scheduling. It can be partially addressed. The right amount of labor at the right time.

What emerging technologies are universities currently researching that could be implemented in the coming years?

UF/IFAS researchers are already using a number of new tools in this field, including Agroview, which uses aerial and ground imagery and AI-based modeling to predict citrus yields with 98% accuracy. Masu.

We have faculty focused on precision agriculture and robotics, developing ways to care for crops more effectively with less labor. Our plant breeding team is working hard to develop accelerated precision breeding methods to bring new varieties to market faster. This is important because new varieties can offer growers crop benefits such as disease resistance and increased yield. We have projects that address post-harvest issues such as product spoilage. The effect for consumers is more fresh vegetable options in the store.

AI can also be used to develop better flavors for crop varieties. By learning about flavor preferences and the factors that contribute to them, you can build a model that predicts which varieties consumers are likely to purchase. Tasting food is perhaps one of the most important attributes for consumers, and taste has become an important goal for researchers.

The UF/IFAS Launching Innovative Pharmaceutical Teams in Artificial Intelligence (LIFT AI) grant program features a variety of projects focused on the future of agriculture.

Fear often surrounds the unknown. How do you respond to those who are concerned about the introduction of AI throughout Florida's agriculture industry?

The world seems to be changing too fast. AI and robotics are certainly part of that change. Recent advances in computing power, data availability, and connectivity are increasing the potential for AI to bring about major changes throughout society, including how we grow our food. It is difficult to overstate the disruptive potential of AI. I have heard that today's AI is like the internal combustion engine of 1900 or the computer of 1960. Big changes are coming, and UF/IFAS faculty are ready to harness the power of AI and focus on proactively solving real-world agricultural problems. We solve problems and help producers stay ahead of the challenges at hand.

How is the government supporting UF's research on AI for the Florida agriculture industry?

Florida's support for agricultural research has allowed many of the innovations discussed here to advance. However, research comes in many forms. For example, current research will help update recommended fertilizer rates for major crops across the state to maximize yields and properly adjust usage.

Federal agencies that can support AI efforts include the USDA, the National Science Foundation (which focuses on fundamental discoveries rather than applications), the U.S. Department of Energy (biofuels), and the U.S. Department of State, among others. A program is available. Commerce (Workforce Development). Much of our work also relies on direct support from national and commodity and industry associations.

Working on AI and AgTech is challenging, but we have great partners and UF/IFAS faculty and stakeholders are up to the task.

