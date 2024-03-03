Google reinstates some Indian apps that were removed due to billing fee violations | Business News





A day after Google removed a number of apps from Indian developers, including Naukri, Shaadi and 99Acres, from the Play Store for violating payment terms, the company has reinstated many of the apps that followed its policies.

Some apps remained unavailable on Google Play at the time of publication. Considering that Android has over 90% market share in India, for many developers, being featured on the store is a life-or-death situation.

Following Google's strict measures on Friday, the government has also contacted the company asking for a change in policy. Following Google's action yesterday (Friday), I spoke with Google to request that it not delist such apps and to begin allowing some apps back. I will hold talks with Google and startups on this topic on Monday, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnau told The Indian Express.

Sanjiv Bikhchandani of InfoEdge, which operates the Naukri and 99Acres apps, said on social media platform X that many of his apps have returned to Google Play.

However, Anupam Mittal, founder of People Group, which runs the Shaadi.com app that was removed by Google, said that only after removing all modes of in-app payments to comply with Google's policies. Said the app was restored. He told X that the app is back without any charges, but it's as good as non-existent.

Vinay Singhal, co-founder and CEO of content streaming app Stage, which was also affected by Google's action on Friday, told The Indian that the company has also updated its app and removed the billing system completely. told Express. But unlike the others that were published, it wasn't yet on Google Play.

It's not that developers don't want to pay fees to Google. The problem is that when you use their system, your conversion rate drops by 50-90% because of the way their billing system is implemented. Singhal told this newspaper that he first needs to provide better services.

Apps on Google Play have three options for accepting payments for digital services and goods. Google's own billing system, an alternative payment method where Google charges slightly lower fees, and a consumption mode where developers redirect users to external websites to accept payments. In this case, Google receives no commission. The paper found that Shaadi.com was redirecting users looking to purchase a subscription to an external website from within the app. Developers feel that while they don't have to pay Google a reduction in the consumption model, it would be a significant reduction if users knew they had to visit another website to complete their payment. .

Google's decision to remove the app significantly worsens the souring relationship between the internet giant and some Indian app developers, who have opposed Google's policy of imposing fees of 11 to 26 percent on in-app payments. It became. But the Madras High Court and Supreme Court rulings earlier this year effectively gave Google the green light to charge or remove the app.

Over a long period of time, 10 companies, including many long-established companies, have chosen not to pay for the enormous value they receive on Google Play, securing interim protection from the courts. These developers are following other app stores' payment policies, Google said in a blog post on Friday, hours before it began removing applications.

