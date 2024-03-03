Chairman Jordan requests information on Biden administration's influence on Google's 'Woke' Gemini AI





WASHINGTON, D.C. Today, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) sent a letter to Alphabet, Google, and YouTube's parent companies documenting the creation, training, and deployment of their Gemini AI model. asked for contact. chatbot technology. The commission is investigating how and to what extent the executive branch has coerced or colluded with Big Tech and other intermediaries to censor Americans' speech, and the request is due in February 2023. It falls within the scope of the committee's subpoena issued on May 15th.

Recent reports have claimed that the executive branch, specifically President Biden, may have influenced the development of Alphabet's Gemini AI model. On October 30, 2023, President Biden issued an Executive Order on the “Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence,'' which outlines how the Biden administration will address issues such as the development and deployment of AI. It was claimed to be a comprehensive guideline. . The executive order states that the guidelines refer to “moving forward.”[] A report by Alphabet's Gemini team said the company's new AI tools were evaluated by an outside group and selected based on their alignment with Biden executive orders and “White House commitments.”

Alphabet claimed it worked with these outside groups to “help identify areas for improvement,” including “social risks” such as alleged “expressive harm.” However, recent reports have revealed the results of these so-called “improvements” to the Gemini model, exposing Gemini's obvious bias. These examples reinforce the Committee's serious concerns that the executive branch engages in censorship by using proxies to censor, suppress, and suppress speech in ways that the government itself cannot do. be. Given that Alphabet has censored First Amendment-protected speech in the past as a result of requests or demands from government agencies, the Commission considers the potential violations of the First Amendment that occurred with respect to Alphabet's Gemini model. I am concerned about this.

The letter also asks Jack Krawczyk, Google's senior director of Gemini products, and Jen Gennai, director of Google's Responsible Innovation team, to appear to transcribe the committee's interviews. The Committee seeks:

All documents and communications related to the moderation of input and content for Gemini's AI image generation, including those related to promoting or promoting diversity, equity, or inclusion.

All documents and communications related to moderation of input and content for Gemini's AI text generation, including those related to promoting or promoting diversity, equity, or inclusion.

Create, develop, train, or deploy artificial intelligence and large-scale language models or promote or demote certain content as defined in the subpoena.and

All documents and communications that refer to or relate to Alphabet's communications with persons outside the executive branch of the United States Government regarding decisions and policy decisions regarding the creation, development, training, and deployment of artificial intelligence and large-scale artificial intelligence. Geminis AI input and content moderation related to language models or the promotion or demotion of specific content as defined in the subpoena.

Read the full letter to the alphabet here.

###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://judiciary.house.gov/media/press-releases/chairman-jordan-demands-information-biden-administrations-influence-googles The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos