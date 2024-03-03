The founder of BharatMatrimony laments that something that took over 20 years to create was deleted by Google in one go.





What we spent over 20 years building was removed by Google in a single action, regrets Murugavel Janakiraman, founder and CEO of Chennai-based Matrimony.com. He took to social media to react to Google removing apps like BharatMatrimony, Naukri, Shaadi, 99acres, KukuFm, Stage and many others from the Play Store.

It's a dark day for digital startups in India. Google has removed popular Indian apps from the Play Store due to the Google Plays billing system (GBPS). In a social media post, Janakiraman said they have removed all over 100 apps including BharatMatrimony, TamilMatrimony, MarathiMatrimony and Jodii.

Google tried to introduce GBPS a few years ago, where it forced digital service apps to use its own billing system and pay 15% or 30% of their revenue, versus other payment gateways. The payments for the apps I used were less than 2%. We complained to the CCI and the CCI imposed a fine of 936 million yen on Google, he said.

In its verdict, the CCI said Google will allow but not restrict app developers from using third-party billing/payment processing services, and the company will not discriminate against apps that use third-party billing. He said no other adverse measures should be taken. Google may not impose terms (including pricing-related terms) on app developers that are unfair, unreasonable, discriminatory, or disproportionate to the services provided to app developers.

Instead of complying with the CCI order, Google changed its policy to require companies to pay 11 percent or 26 percent of fees for using third-party billing systems. It has also introduced a third option where apps cannot collect payments through the app, Janakiraman's post said.

So your options are to pay 15 percent or 30 percent using Google's bill payment system and 11 percent or 26 percent using a third-party payment gateway. He said the inability to collect payments through the app creates significant friction in the customer experience and results in lost revenue. If you do not accept any of the above, your app will be removed. This is what Google does for most of today's popular apps, he added.

This policy applies only to Digital Services apps. Google does not provide special services for digital service apps compared to various other commercial digital apps such as e-commerce apps, B2B apps, and food delivery apps. The Play Store is common to all businesses, but only digital services businesses are forced to pay for it. This is a violation of CCI Order 395.6, Janakiraman said.

We again complained to the CCI for Google's non-compliance with the earlier order, but the CCI did not take up the matter for over a year. The startup has become a pillar as it explores various options for obtaining interim relief, including the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court. The CCI recently took up this issue and conducted a similar review. In the meantime, he said, Google has sent letters and removed a significant number of apps.

Google says more than 200,000 apps have accepted its policy, but does anyone have a choice? Most apps are free anyway. Share a post about how commercial app developers are forced to accept Google's policies. Either accept it or delete it. It's not that Google doesn't make money through the Play Store. He said apps spend 20% to 50% of their revenue on Google.

Reacting to Janakiraman's post, many said it was time for India to have its own app store. India wants to build its own mobile operating system to break Google's monopoly on the Android market, startup enthusiast Dheeraj Budhiraja said.

Mukesh Kestwal, AWaDH, Chief Innovation Officer @ iHub, IIT Ropar, commented that it is important for India to have unique solutions for all these technologies. The government recently launched an App Store, and while we don't know how flexible it will be, it could be a good step towards a better future.

Published March 2, 2024

