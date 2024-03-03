8200 Alumni Association launches global program to support Israeli startups in the midst of technology





The 8200 Alumni Association has announced the first batch of startups participating in 8200 Global – New York Edition, a program aimed at promising Israeli technology companies looking to expand into the United States. The first group of eight startups will participate in his intensive week of programming in New York City next week at the Calcalist Mind the Tech Conference.

Following the recent slowdown in high-tech investment, the 8200 Global program provides critical support for Israeli startups to expand into the U.S. market and navigate ongoing economic challenges. 8200 Global: NYC Edition is made possible by key partners including BHI (the U.S. operation of Bank Hapoalim), KPMG, and Greenberg Traurig LLP. These leading companies provide participating startups with important resources, mentorship, and access to local businesses.

1 View gallery

8200 Global Team.

(Shani Kitral)

“8200 Global is committed to supporting Israeli startups more than ever. The eight carefully selected startups, along with innovative Israeli technology, have demonstrated resilience under extreme conditions. The unwavering support of 8200 Global's partners not only facilitates this unique opportunity, but also reflects their deep belief in Israeli startups, “enabling an ecosystem of innovation and technology.'' , said Chen Shumiro, CEO of 8200 Alumni Association and co-founder of the program. Adi Nechemia, co-founder and managing director of 8200 Global, and Leehe Friedman, managing director of the 8200 Impact program, will lead the next batch.

Over an intensive week, entrepreneurs receive a customized program on the U.S. market, gain access to leading venture capital and local experts, and participate in exclusive networking events to meet key figures in New York's technology industry and local Connect with our community of 8,200 alumni.

To date, 8200 Alumni's acceleration programs, 8200 EISP and 8200 Impact, have supported more than 300 companies, more than 50% of which are still active, and nine companies have exited for a total of more than $4.5 billion. Masu. The past 8,200 EISP delegations to the United States have included 40 startups, 70% of which signed their first customer in their target market within six months of the mission.

The first batch of 8200 Global NYC Edition showcases Israel's diverse innovations across a variety of sectors. The founders are either alumni of his 8200 Unit or major accelerators such as 8200 EISP and his 8200 Impact. Her 50% of participating startups are female-led.

The eight startups selected are as follows.

Founders: Liron Swissa – CEO, Alon Breitstein – CTO, Oded Peled – COO

TOPeration is a digital platform for communication and automation of physical operations. Dex transforms operational efficiency for food, hospitality, and other task-intensive physical businesses through automation and eliminates employee dependence.

Founders: Miri Berger – CEO, Aryeh Katz – CTO

6Degrees specializes in (tele) rehabilitation products, using 3D motion tracking technology to not only convert human movements into digital commands, but also to track changes in movement capabilities such as range, usage time, and speed. Report.

Founders: Yaron Klainer – CEO, David Ring – CTO, Oz Vidal – Head of Marketing

Imgn is an innovative platform that aims to transform content creation in the production industry. The platform addresses all production stages and requirements and leverages operational and financial data to make the entire process more intuitive, scalable, and efficient.

Founders: Lee Sharir – CEO, Lottan Horev – CTO

Relyon's algorithms and safety solutions help call centers and security providers have better control, respond faster, and communicate more effectively during emergencies.

Founders: Talia Soen – CEO, Noa Fenigstein – CMO

Happy Things is a smart happiness coach for women that uses simple, science-based activities to help you practice happiness as a skill in just 5 minutes a day. Our platform uses machine learning to create personalized plans for you based on your behavior, preferences, hormone levels, and more, proactively suggesting the right activities at the right time.

Founders: Lanor Daniel – CEO, Sivan Friedman Josef – CPO

Shopperai uses CCTV cameras, advanced AI algorithms, and computer vision to analyze in-store shopping behavior and generate insights and recommendations.

Founders: Nadav Benoudiz – CEO, Yotam Wolf – CTO

GenieLabs' technology allows any player to create and monetize new in-game items.

GenieLabs is a gaming-focused technology company that provides tools for gamers to design and sell their own in-game items.

Founders: Nimrod Barel – CEO, Guy Hizkiau – CTO

“Despite these difficult times, we strongly believe in the resilience of the Israeli economy.”

SpecterX enables IT and security teams to keep up with the demands of modern business, making it easy to share sensitive data with anyone, anywhere, and where the data moves, with unique rules, requirements, and Policies ensure that your data is managed and protected.

Gal Defes, Head of International and Technology Banking at BHI, said: “We are proud to partner with 8200 Global and proud to share our knowledge, insights and connections as the startups participating in our delegation continue to grow.” Despite these difficult times, we strongly believe in the resilience of the Israeli economy, and in particular the Israeli technology ecosystem.

“Today, more than ever, we believe in the importance of supporting Israel's business community, especially its technology ecosystem,” said Joey Chabot, managing shareholder at Greenberg Traurig in Tel Aviv. Our partnership with 8200 Global gives us the opportunity to share information.” Our insights on legal considerations help support Israeli startups around the world. ”

Itay Falb, Partner at KPMG Israel, said: “We want to work with talented entrepreneurs and leverage our global network as they scale up to become key players in the ecosystem.” Thank you to 8200 Global for this opportunity to strengthen our ties, support the tech community, and build a better future one startup at a time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.calcalistech.com/ctechnews/article/bygxhbz6a The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos