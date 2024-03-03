Analysts say Google needs change and CEO Sundar Pichai should resign





Sundar Pichai's Google has recently found itself in the middle of controversy after its ambitious AI chatbot Gemini was accused of being “racist.” The AI ​​tool has been accused in several cases of refusing to generate images of white people and depicting historical figures as people of color when they were originally white. As a result, Google had to disable Gemini's human body image generation feature. Google CEO Sundar Pichai also responded to the controversy, calling it “completely unacceptable.” However, according to the latest reports, there is now growing criticism of the CEO himself.

Sundar Pichai should resign, analysts say

Business Insider reports that calls for Pichai's resignation are increasing, with many saying the CEO should resign.

The report quotes analysts Ben Thompson and Mark Shmulik as saying things need to change at Google, including replacing CEO Sundar Pichai. While Thompson emphasized the need to address past problems, Shmulik questioned whether current leadership is fit to lead Google into the future.

Thompson wrote in his newsletter that Google needs “change” that “means removing those who allowed the former to run amok, from CEO Sundar Pichai on down.” The analyst's newsletter is read by Googlers all over Silicon Valley and several others.

Mark Schmulik, an internet analyst at Bernstein, also spoke in a research note about how things need to change at Google. “The recent turmoil raises growing questions about whether we have the right management team to lead Google into its next era,” his memo said.

Google's Gemini controversy

Remember what happened with Google's Gemini? As mentioned, it was criticized by multiple users on the internet for producing historically inaccurate and biased images. The AI ​​tool was accused of being “overwoke” and “racist” and getting details about “white people” wrong.

Many user complaints talked about Gemini's inability to accurately generate “white” images. Users reported that when they requested images of people like the Pope, the King of England, Vikings, and even Nazi soldiers, the AI ​​generated photos of people with darker skin tones.

In response, Google suspended Gemini's image generation functionality and issued a statement saying it was working on the reported issues. “While we do this, we will pause human image generation and plan to re-release an improved version soon,” the company said.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai acknowledged the problem and said the company had “misunderstood” the issue. He added that what happened was “completely unacceptable” and the company was working on a solution.

Issuer:

Divyanshi Sharma

date of issue:

March 3, 2024

