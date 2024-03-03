



The editorial "Don't fear population aging: rising inequality is the real enemy" (February 3) makes the strong case that innovation tends to: Pour wealth into the hands of an exclusive few. Look at the elites who make up the wealthy list. The rise of figures like Bill Gates and Elon Musk follows in the footsteps of early businessmen John D. Rockefeller and Andrew Carnegie. There is a cycle in which innovators are rewarded with huge rewards, and each wave of progress creates new ultra-wealthy beneficiaries. Sadly, the government intervention needed to curb such excessive wealth accumulation remains elusive. In too many countries, antitrust enforcement against big tech companies is slow and often ineffective. Although Google has dominated the search engine market and advertising technology for decades, it has only recently begun facing lawsuits. US antitrust rulings against Standard Oil in 1911 and Microsoft in 2000 did little to meaningfully curb the wealth of Rockefeller and Gates.

But some would argue that innovation also brings progress, and that despite inequality, social bonds are stronger than during turbulent times in history. Evolution of welfare systems has improved quality of life and the once marginal idea of ​​a universal basic income is increasingly being considered, which could alleviate identified disparities.

Philanthropy appears to be maturing as a means to reduce economic inequality, such as the Giving Pledge, a pledge by the world's wealthiest individuals and families to dedicate most of their wealth to charity. Whatever the true impact or motivations of such initiatives, they demonstrate a shared desire to foster a society founded on equity and inclusion.

While this editorial is not alone in raising concerns about the potential for artificial intelligence to displace jobs and potentially increase inequality, history shows that the evolution of technology has been a disruptive force reminiscent of the Industrial Revolution and the mass introduction of computers. This suggests that they have the potential to create as much opportunity as they do. The open source nature of many AI tools also presents opportunities for more inclusive growth.

Economist Simon Kuznets, famous for his Kuznets curve, hypothesized that income inequality initially increases with economic development, but eventually decreases. It remains to be seen whether this applies to modern innovations such as AI, but it gives us hope that we are only on a winding path toward greater equity.

Rob Yau, Kennedy Town

Remember that TikTok is shaping our music tastes

Congratulations to Miley Cyrus, who won her first Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance for her song “Flowers,” which has been featured in millions of TikTok videos. Since the short video app's launch, TikTok has quickly become a platform for singers to promote their music.

But critics warn that the algorithms often shape our musical tastes more than we realize. Songs that go viral on TikTok tend to be similar, with upbeat, fast rhythms like Flowers. Many songwriters are following this trend and creating more songs in the same style and promoting them heavily on TikTok.

We need to stop and ask ourselves how much control we actually have over the music we like, and how much information is being given to us by AI.

Grace Koo, Brisbane, Australia

As yakuza wives become a trend, faux fur is a sustainable choice The rise of yakuza wives looks on TikTok, often featuring fur coats, offers an opportunity to reignite the fur debate. Masu.

Some people feel that the only way to wear animal fur is vintage or second-hand. In a world where overconsumption is a major concern, this seems like a sustainable and responsible option. However, this should also involve encouraging the abolition of fur farming.

Unfortunately, this is not always the case for those selling vintage or recycled animal fur. One notable exception is French furrier Quentin Bellon, who has been working with recycled animal fur for about a decade and has publicly advocated for the abolition of fur farms.

And what is vintage fur? The International Fur Federation classifies fur that is more than 20 years old as vintage, and fur that is at least three years old as used. Unless the slaughter stops, the furs raised today will one day become vintage.

For those interested in the yakuza wife look, another option is faux fur. Some point out the environmental impact due to the use of synthetic materials.

However, faux fur can be produced responsibly. At Ecopel, we produce eco-friendly faux fur without testing on animals, using over 50% recycled fibers and other materials from recycled waste. We are working with his Seaqual Initiatives to help clean up our oceans and improve recycling systems.

In fact, producing animal fur can have a bigger impact on the environment than producing fake fur. Fur factories can accelerate environmental degradation and use large amounts of water and other natural resources. Fur is processed with a myriad of petrochemicals and sometimes dyed. The refrigeration systems required to store expensive fur coats also have an impact on the environment.

Dozens of fashion brands, retailers and industry players have announced fur-free policies, and the gangster's wife trend has sparked interest in faux fur.

Arnaud Brunois, Communications and Sustainability Manager, Ecopel

