Shanghai Hongqiao International Open Hub achieves fruitful results

Since its opening three years ago, Hongqiao International Open Hub in Shanghai has achieved encouraging results in building a hub port with global connectivity and serving as a new engine for Yangtze River Delta integration. local officials said Saturday.

Following the approval of the master plan for the construction of Hongqiao International Open Hub in 2021, in July 2023, the National Development and Reform Commission announced policy measures to support the further strengthening of Hongqiao International Open Hub, and the central government It showed the importance that is placed on it. Towards hub development.

Of the 24 measures issued to support the further strengthening of Shanghai's Hongqiao International Open Hub, 22 relate to direct support to Shanghai. With the guidance and support of relevant ministries, the Shanghai municipal government quickly set up a working group and proceeded with implementation. Chen Shiyan, deputy director of the Shanghai Development and Reform Commission, said at a press conference on Saturday that as of today, 15 of the 22 measures have been implemented, with the achievement rate reaching nearly 70 percent.

Over the past three years, the hub has undergone significant development. For example, the GDP of a 7,000 square kilometer area will increase from 2.3 trillion yuan ($323 billion) in 2020 to 2.8 trillion yuan in 2023, and the economic density will be 400 million yuan per square kilometer, the world average. It became 4.7 times the level. Yangtze River Delta.

Specifically, Hongqiao central business district, as the core of the open hub, accelerates the development of the four main functions of the CBD, namely “big commerce”, “big exhibition”, “big transportation” and “big science and technology”. ing. innovation. ” According to statistics, DBC's tax revenue has increased by more than 20% every year in the past three years, reaching 47.33 billion yuan in 2023, an increase of 52.8% year-on-year. According to official data, regional headquarters of multinational companies The city has attracted a total of 127 foreign-affiliated research and development centers, trade headquarters, and private company headquarters, and more than 500 headquarter-type companies.

Regarding promoting the economic integration of the Yangtze River Delta, the CBD has launched several platforms, including the Hongqiao Overseas Development Service Center and the RCEP Enterprise Service and Advisory Station, with the aim of building an international trade platform. With a total of 37 international trade and investment promotion agencies, 84 legal services agencies and 209 human resources services agencies, we better serve companies with global aspirations.

