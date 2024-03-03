Google Pixel 7 Pro and 7 are currently receiving huge discounts





We may earn a commission from the links on this page. Transaction prices and availability are subject to change after publication.

Credit: Product images provided by Amazon.

The Google Pixel 8 arrived in October after its long-awaited release, so it was only a matter of time before the price of the Google Pixel 7 series dropped. The time has come. You can now get the 256GB unlocked Google Pixel 7 for $449 (originally $699) and the 128GB unlocked Google Pixel 7 Pro for $526.92 (originally $899). I checked the price comparison tool and both the 7 and 7 Pro are currently at their lowest prices ever. For reference, the 7 Pro reached $549 on February 14th, which was its lowest price at the time.

The main difference between the 7 and Pro is that the 7 Pro gets a better camera situation, better super-resolution zoom, and a larger display with a slightly better refresh rate. Both phones have one 50MP wide-angle camera and one 12MP ultra-wide camera, but the Pro has a wider field of view and a 48MP telephoto camera for better zooming. . Click here to learn more about the differences.

The Google Pixel 7 is still a “great smartphone,” according to PCMag's review. It is considered to be the best Android smartphone in terms of price and the most affordable flagship smartphone. If battery life is important to you, the Pixel 7 has a slight advantage. Up to 12 hours and 10 minutes, two hours longer than the Pixel 7 Pro. The Pixel 7 Pro earned an “excellent” review from PCMag, and you can read more about it here.

If you're looking for a great Android smartphone at an affordable price, one of the two Pixel smartphones is a great choice at current prices. The best choice depends on what you value. If you have the money, we recommend upgrading to the 7 Pro for a better camera and display. Both will be covered by Google's ongoing security and Pixel feature updates over the next few years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lifehacker.com/google-pixel-7-deal The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos