Article related to Google and Indian startups: “Delisting of apps is not allowed”





Naukri, 99acres and NaukriGulf are on the Google Play Store for adhering to the tech giant's payment norms as the government takes a tough stance saying delisting of Indian apps is unacceptable and convenes a meeting on the issue next week. It was one of the few apps to make a comeback. .

Photo: Charles Platiaux/Reuters

IT and Telecommunications Minister Ashwini Vaishnau said in an interview with PTI that the removal of apps will not be allowed and “startups will get the necessary protection.”

Just as his interview with PTI broke, certain apps like Naukri.com, 99acres, NaukriGulf, Shaadi.com have returned to Google Play Store.

Officials say only apps that comply with Google Play Store policies have been reinstated.

Other apps like Bharat Matrimony, Balaji Telefilms' Altt (formerly ALTBalaji), audio platform Kuku FM, dating service Quack Quack, Truly Madly and Stage OTT, which disappeared from the Play Store on Friday, are yet to come back.

InfoEdge's matrimonial app jeevansathi.com remained compliant and was not removed, while the company's Naukri.com, 99acres and several other apps were reinstated after moving to Google's consumption model. This means that payments are made outside of Google. App.

Vaishnaud said on Saturday that Google is strongly looking at removing some apps from the Play Store, that Indian apps will not be allowed to be delisted, and that tech companies and related startups have convened a meeting next week. Stated.

Vaishnau said the startup ecosystem is key to India's economy and its fate cannot be left in the hands of big tech companies.

The minister's comments come despite accusations from app and prominent startup founders over a dispute over service fee payments. Asked in relation to a question about deleting some apps.

“India is very clear and our policy is very clear. Our start-ups will get the necessary protection,” the minister said.

Vaishnau claimed that the government will meet with delisted Google and app developers next week to resolve the dispute.

“I've already called Google…I've already called the delisted app developer. We're meeting next week. This can't be tolerated…this kind of delisting can't be tolerated,” he said.

The minister said that India has built a strong startup ecosystem from scratch with over 100,000 startups and 100 unicorns in just 10 years and the energy of youth and entrepreneurs must be fully harnessed. “We cannot leave it to policy,'' he said. Of all the big technologies. ”

Info Edge (India) Ltd announced on Saturday morning that its apps, including naukri.com, 99 acres.com and shiksha.com, had been removed from the Google Play Store, but some had been restored within hours. announced that it had become clear.

“Many of the Info Edge apps are back on the Play Store, and this initiative was led very well by (company MD and CEO) Hitesh and the entire Info Edge team.

“People were up all night for this. Great crisis management,” Info Edge founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani said in a post on X.

In response to a post by Anupam Mittal, founder of Shaadi.com, Bikhchandani clarified that the app is consumable and backed.

“Make it clear that you back it up only as a consumer-facing app, without in-app purchases, which will destroy your business on the consumer side in the long run.

“Otherwise, this tweet would be interpreted as saying everything is back to the status quo, which is not true,” Mittal posted on X.

Google on Friday lamented that a large number of businesses, including established ones, continue to ignore its billing standards and choose not to pay the Play Store service fee that applies to the sale of in-app digital products. He warned that he would do the following without doing so. We will take necessary steps to enforce our policies, including removing such non-compliant apps from Google Play.

The heated dispute comes over Google's 11-26 percent commission on in-app payments, after anti-competition group CCI ordered the scrapping of the previous 15-30 percent charging system. There is.

