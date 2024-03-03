Israeli weapons company Elbit to provide military technology to Australia for $600 million.transaction





Australia recently signed a major contract with Israeli military technology company Elbit Systems as part of its arms race against China.

Elbit will supply key components for 129 new Redback APCs to the Australian Army. Each APC (Armored Personnel Carrier) is equipped with a turret with a 30 mm gun, a spur arrow defense system comparable to the Iron Dome. We also provide observation systems and systems for detecting APC laser locks. These systems alert the crew that they have been targeted by enemy missiles.

Australian tanks are also equipped with a situational awareness system that allows commanders to see outside the tank through a helmet display, similar to fighter pilots. Some of these systems are currently being integrated into the Israel Defense Forces' new Merkava M. 4 Barak tank, and the Israeli Combat Engineers' large APC and his D-9 bulldozer will also have windshield systems installed .

The Australian APC is actually the Korean K21 heavy combat APC, the Australian equivalent of the Israeli Namer. In separate contracts, two other Israeli defense industries will be integrated into APC. Rafael will supply the Spike missiles, and Plasan, a world leader in vehicle protection, will supply some of the armor. Estimates suggest that each APC in Australia will have more than $2.5 million worth of Israeli-made systems installed.

Australia's procurement is part of a broader effort to improve military capabilities in response to China's growing influence. With US support, Australia will be equipped with its first nuclear-powered submarine, acquire F-35 fighter jets and more.

Elbit weapon system. Second transaction within a week. (Credit: ELBIT, PR)

Elbit System's global achievements highlighted

Bezalel Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, said: “This milestone reaffirms our commitment to delivering advanced and critical solutions to the Australian Army. We are committed to providing advanced defense technology.”

The deal with Elbit comes after it was announced last week that the company had won a new contract worth $300 million to supply systems for armored vehicles to the Western European country.

The contract includes weapons systems, touring, navigation and situational awareness for approximately 230 armored vehicles. The agreement is for six years and includes custom design, manufacturing, product lifecycle maintenance and full in-country product support.advertisement

These are systems similar to those supplied by Elbit to the Israel Defense Forces' Merkava tanks and armored personnel carriers, as well as to the Israel Defense Forces, which operate in the Gaza Strip and have accumulated significant operational experience.

Although Elbit did not name them, a number of countries currently have significant armored vehicle forces, primarily Sweden, the Czech Republic and Germany, most of which are equipped with the Swedish armed CV90 or the Finnish wheeled Patria. Equipped with APC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/business-and-innovation/tech-and-start-ups/article-789303 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos