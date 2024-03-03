This week in technology: Apple cancels electric car plans





Apple shelves electric car project, Truecaller brings AI-powered call recording to India and China Big Moon plans

Take a look at what's been in the news this week in the world of science and technology.

Truecaller introduces AI call recording in India

Popular caller ID app Truecaller launched its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered call recording feature in India earlier this week. This feature allows users to record incoming and outgoing calls directly within her Truecaller app. Truecaller said in a press statement that the new solution works on Android and iOS. The AI-powered call recording solution is available as part of the Truecallers premium plan starting at 75 calls per month or 529 calls per year. The feature is rolling out to iOS and Android, but currently only supports transcription in English and Hindi, the statement added. The service previously launched in the United States, and the statement added that additional markets and languages ​​will be added.

Apple cancels electric car plan

It was reported earlier this week that Apple has discontinued plans to develop an electric car, Bloomberg reported. The report, which cited people familiar with the matter, said Apple disclosed the information internally on February 27, surprising the roughly 2,000 employees working on the project. The report added: Officials said the decision was shared by Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams and Kevin Lynch, the vice president responsible for the initiative…two executives. told staff that the project would begin to finish. Employees from the automotive team, known as the Special Projects Group (SPG), will be transferred to the artificial intelligence division, led by executive John Gianandrea. These employees will focus on generative AI projects, which are an increasingly important priority for the company.

China aims to become the first Chinese to land on the moon by 2030

China plans to land the first Chinese astronaut on the moon by 2023. State television CCTV reported on Thursday that China said it aims to land the first Chinese astronaut on the moon by 2030. According to a report by Reuters, China plans to coordinate and promote the application development of space stations and manned lunar exploration this year, state media reported, citing the China Manned Space Administration. Earlier this month, China also announced the names of a new manned spacecraft (Mengzhou) and lunar lander (Lan Yue) for its mission to send astronauts to the moon by 2030. Mengzhou means dream boat in Chinese, and Lanyue means hugging the moon in Chinese, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Compiled by Nitin Sreedhar with inputs from media outlets.

