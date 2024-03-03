A wealth of cutting-edge new features confirmed





In January, Samsung teased its first finger-worn wearable, the Galaxy Ring. Details are now emerging. Some of it, like the battery life, is impressive.

Samsung Galaxy ring with gold finish.

David Phelan

I tried on the ring when I met with Dr. Hong Park in January. Well, CNet's admittedly brilliant Katie Collins took a look at her Dr. Pak, Samsung's vice president and head of her team for digital health, and picked up some interesting tidbits. Things could still change The ring is thought to be released in July, but there are plenty of new details here.

Samsung said the design and color choices are subject to change before launch, but Katie saw the same three colors as me: gold, silver, and ceramic black. When I tried the ring, I found that the gold was quite bright, but the black was subdued and I liked it.

The concave groove that runs around the ring is also still there, which I suspect will be the trademark look when it releases later this year.

size and weight

The rings come in nine sizes, marked from small to extra large, although it was previously reported that they would be numbered from 5 to 13 to use traditional ring sizes. Collins said these rings currently range in weight from 2.3 grams to 2.9 grams. Even the largest of these is significantly lighter than the Oura Ring. I would also like to add that the Oura ring is not heavy at all, weighing between 4 and 6 grams, and can be worn discreetly day or night. The same is certainly true of Samsung's products, as their lightness makes it easy to forget they're there. Again, these specifications are subject to change.

Ceramic black Samsung Galaxy Ring.

David Phelan Which finger?

This is interesting. Collins says the ring works the same on any finger. However, Oura specifies that for best results, the Oura ring should be worn on either the index or middle finger.

battery life

At least the prototype Ring's battery life has also been revealed. And it's pretty impressive. According to Collins, the smallest ring had the smallest battery with a capacity of 14.5 mAh. The size of the battery increased in stages depending on the size of the ring, with the largest model having a capacity of 21.5 mAh. We can't draw any conclusions at this stage as to how this will affect the battery life of the final product, but there will be a slight difference in how often you need to charge your Galaxy Ring between the smallest and largest products. It is reasonable to assume that there is. size.

Samsung said in an earlier report that battery life will be between five and nine days. This makes it better than the UltraHuman and RingConn rings, and may even be better than the Oura, which claims a week of battery life.

health indicators

Dr. Park told Collins that the Galaxy Ring can track sleep using four different metrics: heart rate, breathing rate, nighttime movement, and sleep latency. It also helps you track your monthly menstrual cycle.

rings and watches

Finally, Dr. Park said that Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch can work together, which can provide high quality data. “For example, we have found that wearing both devices improves performance in sleep staging (classification of five different sleep stages),” he says Pak.

