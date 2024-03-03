China, two sessions in 2024: economic planners focus on artificial intelligence ahead of major political gatherings





The head of China's economic planning agency toured artificial intelligence companies and research institutes ahead of the annual meeting of the national parliament and top political advisory body, where technology development is expected to be high on the agenda.

Zheng Shanjie, Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission, actively adapts to the trends of technological revolution and industrial transformation, strengthens technological research and development, expands industry-enabling applications, and improves the quality of our country's artificial technology. encouraged to accelerate development. information industry, the commission said Sunday.

According to the NDRC, Zheng visited research institutes and companies in Beijing, including Chiyuan Research Institute, Baidu, 4 Paradigm, Baichuan Intelligence and Beijing Shibapu Huazhang Technology, but did not provide details.

This week, Communist Party officials and business elites will gather in Beijing for the annual meetings of the National People's Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, an event known as a two-way session, where Premier Li Qiang will present his first government work report.

Technological innovation, which authorities hope will boost countries' long-term economic prospects, is widely expected to be one of the key themes of his report.

China has made remarkable advances in AI over the past decade or so, matching or even surpassing the United States in some areas, such as facial recognition.

However, things have changed in recent years, and while major US companies have launched innovative products such as OpenAIs ChatGPT and the recently released text-to-video model Sora, Chinese competitors have faced high development costs. , are lagging behind due to factors such as strict state regulations and regulations. censorship.

The US is trying to monopolize the leading position in AI development, especially in the area of ​​computing power that is the core of artificial intelligence development, by erecting barriers, former vice finance minister Zhu Guangyao said on Wednesday, according to a Shanghai paper. Speaking at a forum in Beijing. News portal “The Paper”.

In fact, the US and China are severing ties in the AI ​​field.

He said China has also built a strong foundation in AI applications, especially in industrial systems and informatization, but China should recognize that there is a difference in computing capabilities with the United States.

This area is one of the main targets of Beijing's latest infrastructure development drive.

Last month, Zhang Yuzhuo, head of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, ordered state-owned enterprises to play a greater role in the AI ​​field and accelerated the efforts of many AI computing centers.

On Saturday, China Business Journal reported that in response to U.S. export restrictions, state-owned enterprises are increasingly collaborating with major companies such as Huawei to produce chips that meet their needs. Reported.

The report also said that the China Mobile Intelligent Computing Center in Hohhot City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, one of the country's largest projects, will be completed by April next year, with parts of the facility to open in stages by then. .

Once completed, it will be the largest single intelligent computing center in Asia, with more than 80 percent of its components made in China.

This follows last year's launch of another large-scale intelligent computing center in Qingdao, operated by China Unicom, which cost about 3 billion yuan (US$417 million) to build.

