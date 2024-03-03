Seven Israeli startups win coveted climate solutions awards





Seven Israeli climate startups were recently awarded the Climate Solutions Prize (CSP), an initiative to encourage innovation to address the climate crisis. The winning startups listed below represent a wide variety of innovations being developed within Israel's clean technology ecosystem.

The award was presented as part of the Startup Track program led by Startup Nation Central and the Climate Solutions Award Organization.

CSP Executive Chairman Jeff Hart said the award aims to catalyze climate technology innovation, both in groundbreaking research and in the startup ecosystem, and that CSP is the largest incentive award in Israel's history. Ta.

It is vital that we mobilize and inspire our best efforts and best minds so that we can proudly leave a better world for future generations, he added.

Avi Hasson, CEO of Startup Nation Centrals, emphasized that Israel is extremely well positioned to play a central role in combating climate change and delivering solutions to the greatest common challenges of our time.

The Startup Track program awards winners a number of rewards based on the importance of their innovation.

This year's compensation included a $1 million equity investment from Capital Nature. Roadshow trip to Singapore sponsored by Temasek Foundation. Investment from Environmental Sustainability Innovation Lab (ESIL). We can also collaborate with the corporate business units of Continental, E.ON, Italgas, and Takeda Pharmaceutical.

In addition, Amazon Web Services and Deloitte provided market access and professional support to startups with great innovation.

Thomas Barr, chief strategy and innovation officer at E.ON, said the business community continues to have faith in Israel's high-tech ecosystem despite recent pitfalls.

He said the approach of working with startups is more successful than trying to find one on your own.

This year's awards were awarded as follows:

Filo Systems receives a $1 million investment from Capital Natures for a data compression engine that provides optimized storage and network savings and enables significant energy savings.

Data center consumption and cooling costs.

Electriq was awarded the Temasek Foundation's Disruptive Decarbonization Award for its work.

Innovative powdered hydrogen carrier that can be transported at room temperature and under no pressure

conditions. This innovation simplifies the storage, transportation and use of hydrogen in off-grid applications and long-term storage.

Electriq has also been selected by Amazon Web Services to exhibit at the COP28 Clean Energy Showcase.

TIGI has been recognized by E.ONs Energy Solutions for Industry & Buildings as a renewable heat generation and storage solution for commercial and industrial applications.

Nemo Nanomaterials received the Italgas Decarbonizing Energy Distribution Infrastructure Award for providing industrially scalable nanotechnology solutions that enhance the performance and improve the properties of industrial materials and products.

Envomed receives “Takedas Addressing Plastic Waste in the Plasma Industry” award for its unique machine that simultaneously shreds and sterilizes medical waste using scientifically developed and proven chemical sterilization technology Did.

Biotic received the Continentals Sustainable Materials for Automotive Applications Award for enabling an optimal transition away from fossil fuel plastics and contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions through a scalable, fully biological and environmentally friendly process. did.

EV Charging as a Service (CaaS) company BaTTeRi has won an ESILs Early Funding Award for its unique charging robot Thomas. Thomas will ensure that the grounds and parking lots offer fast charging for his DC EVs in all parking lots.

