Fintech beyond technology: The human factor in financial innovation





In the ever-evolving banking industry, fintech has become synonymous with innovation and efficiency. This synergy between finance and technology has the potential to reshape traditional financial services, supported by regulators who recognize the potential for broader access and convenience.

But the key insight that has emerged is that technology is only one side of the equation. Sustainable and impactful change in banking requires more than just cutting-edge technology. In fact, the integration and effectiveness of fintech depends on several non-technical aspects that have been overlooked by many players in the field.

When fintech companies collaborate with financial institutions (FIs), recognize that these institutions have come a long way in working with regulators to gain trust, licenses, and establish robust systems. That is important. Fintech solutions must complement this landscape and add value without upsetting the delicate balance between financial institutions and regulators.

To truly succeed in this space, fintech companies must adopt a mindset similar to traditional banks, which often have a tradition of conservatism and regulatory compliance. Understanding and speaking the language of banks not only facilitates integration, but also reassures regulators and financial institutions of a fintech’s compliance capabilities.

Building trust with regulators is equally important. Fintechs are under intense scrutiny and must demonstrate control, transparency and clear delineation of roles within partnerships. Openness to audit by both financial institutions and regulators is not just a requirement, but a basis for trust and cooperation.

Standardization is another pillar of fintech success. Most financial institutions operate under similar regulatory frameworks, and understanding these allows fintech companies to create uniform standards across multiple institutions while enabling necessary customization based on regional nuances. be able to provide services.

The scalability and adaptability of services strengthens the business case for fintech partnerships. It is important that Fintech platforms are seen as an extension of a financial institution’s own systems, especially those facing its customers. Such integration is critical for financial institutions that are plagued by outdated technology and rely on in-house IT teams for maintenance.

Finally, goal alignment is most important. Fintech efforts must align with his FI's goals, such as increasing transaction volumes, streamlining operations, reducing fraud, and improving customer satisfaction. After all, while the way financial services and payments are delivered has changed, the fundamental needs they meet have remained the same throughout time.

Adopting Fintech is more than just adopting technology. It's about understanding and integrating the complex ecosystem of financial services. The key to effective fintech is not just innovation, but adaptation, collaboration, and a deep respect for the long-standing structures within which finance operates.

Ray Brush is the CEO of Fly Fish.

