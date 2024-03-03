U.S.-China tensions over Taiwan threaten to derail Nvidia and other tech giants





Written by Chang-Tai Hsieh, Burn Lin, Chintay Shih

'Improperly designed' US chips and science laws negatively impact Taiwan semiconductor business and country's economy

There are simply too few American workers with the skills needed to make semiconductors.

Taiwan's concentration of advanced semiconductor manufacturing has raised concerns in the United States that this supply chain could be vulnerable if China were to blockade or invade Taiwan. His CHIPS and Science Act of the United States seeks to address this vulnerability with his $52 billion in subsidies to encourage semiconductor manufacturers to move to the United States.

However, this law will not achieve its objectives as planned. It could even undermine Taiwan's most important industry and further threaten the island's security.

Today's semiconductor industry is dominated by specialized companies located around the world. Taiwan's Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (TSMC) (TSM) primarily focuses on contract manufacturing of high-end chips, but other equally important parts of the semiconductor ecosystem include Advanced Micro Devices Includes US companies such as Inc. (AMD). , Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) and Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) (which only designs chips). Dutch lithography specialist ASML Holding (ASML) (NL:ASML). Japan's Tokyo Electron Ltd. (JP:8035) (manufactures chip manufacturing equipment). Britain's Arm Holdings (ARM), which makes the software used to design the chips.

This specialization has two main benefits. First, it means that each part of the global supply chain can focus on and improve what it does best, which in turn benefits other parts of the supply chain. Second, global production capacity is increasing in all segments of the supply chain, making the industry more resilient to demand shocks.

The price of specialization is that the industry becomes more vulnerable to supply shocks. This problem is not unique to Taiwan, but every segment of the supply chain is a potential challenge, and no other segment faces a territorial claim by China. As a result, the United States and Japan have provided significant subsidies for TSMC's relocation, and TSMC now plans to build new facilities in Kumamoto, Japan, and Phoenix, Arizona.

The Japanese facility was completed on schedule and many of TSMC's suppliers will also be based there. But the Phoenix project is already far behind schedule, and few of TSMC's suppliers have plans to locate in Phoenix.

TSMC's experience in Camas, Washington (in the greater Portland, Oregon) area over the past 25 years casts further doubt on the promise of the Phoenix facility. Despite initial hopes that the Kamas facility would become TSMC's beachhead in the U.S. market, the company struggled to find the workers it needed to remain competitive. Even after a quarter century of the same training and the same equipment, production costs in Taiwan are 50% higher than in Taiwan. As a result, TSMC chose not to expand its Camas business.

The fundamental problem is that while American workers are skilled at chip design, there is a shortage of workers with the motivation and skills needed to make chips. However, specialized skills are important in this field. Workers must be meticulous, detail-oriented, and dedicated to consistency, perfection, and timely production. They must have a firm grasp of the operating principles of their equipment, many of which are highly advanced or customized, as well as field data.

TSMC Phoenix will continue to struggle because there are too few U.S. workers with the skills needed to make semiconductors. Therefore, as TSMC founder Morris Chan warned in 2022, seeking economic security by moving semiconductor manufacturing to the United States would be an “expensive waste.” The $52 billion in the CHIPS Act may seem like a lot, but it's not enough. Build a self-sustaining semiconductor ecosystem in Phoenix.

Industrial policy works, but only under the right circumstances. TSMC is proof of that. Taiwan's industrial planners have clearly selected niche areas that leverage existing strengths in manufacturing. It did not try to replicate Intel Corporation (INTC), the leading semiconductor company at the time, because there were too few Taiwanese workers with the necessary design skills. Similarly, Japan's subsidies to attract TSMC are also likely to be successful, as Japan already has an ample supply of skilled manufacturing workers.

Like war, industrial policy has many unintended consequences. The availability of free money risks transforming TSMC from a company that has been relentlessly focused on innovation to one more concerned with securing subsidies. The longer TSMC tries to resolve Phoenix's problems, the less management will be able to focus on other issues. These problems were so significant that they reportedly led to the resignation of TSMC Chairman Mark Liu in December.

The CHIPS Act poses three major risks. First, if TSMC loses its focus on innovation, the biggest losers will be its customers and suppliers, most of whom will be U.S. companies. The broader AI revolution, much of it powered by TSMC chips, will eventually come to a halt. Additionally, TSMC may reduce investment in production capacity in Taiwan, which would reduce the industry's overall resilience to demand shocks.

Finally, TSMC could lose its way and another company could be dethroned as the leader in advanced semiconductor manufacturing. Many in Taiwan already see the CHIPS Act as an attempt by the United States to steal Taiwanese technology. The Taiwanese insist that Taiwan is a dangerous place to do business, or that if China invades, the United States should plan to bomb TSMC's factories and airlift executives to the United States. I feel angry at the statements made by politicians.

TSMC's fall from its dominant position will further strengthen the sense that the United States ultimately does not care about Taiwan. However, if Taiwan's economy and security are compromised, the damage done to the United States' own national security will outweigh the benefits of achieving greater (and more expensive) semiconductor production capacity in the United States. It will be. Taiwan's security is ultimately the security of the United States.

Although well-intentioned, the CHIPS Act is poorly designed. Rather than building a sustainable semiconductor manufacturing cluster in the United States, it will likely cause long-term damage to TSMC and ultimately Taiwan's economy. It would be far more prudent for the United States to adopt an approach that protects its own economic security and at the same time strengthens Taiwan's economic security. Trying to defend Taiwan and building capabilities in countries like Japan (where operations are less likely to harm TSMC's operations) could be such a strategy.

Chang-Tai Hsieh is a professor of economics at the University of Chicago. Ban Lin, dean of the School of Semiconductor Research at National Tsinghua University, is a former vice president of TSMC. Qingtai Shi, a professor at National Tsinghua University, is the former director of the Institute of Industrial Technology.

The commentary was also signed by Chen Taiji, dean of the Taipei School of Economics and Political Science at National Tsing Hua University and former Taiwan Minister of National Development. Mr. Huang-Hsiung Huang, Chairman of the Taipei Institute of Economics and Political Science, former Chairman of the Transitional Justice Commission, and former member of Taiwan's Administrative Yuan and Legislative Yuan. W. John Cao, President of National Tsinghua University. Hans H. Tung, Professor of Political Science, National Taiwan University. Ping Wang, professor of economics at Washington University in St. Louis;

This commentary was published with permission from Project Syndicate – How America's CHIPS Act Hurts Taiwan.

