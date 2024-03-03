Great tech stories from around the web this week (through March 2nd)





Create Super Mario-like games from scratch with Google DeepMinds' new generative model Will Douglas Haven | MIT Technology Review “OpenAI recently revealed its amazing generative model, Sora, for text-to-video conversion Google DeepMind brings you a game that turns text into video. A new model called Genie takes a short description, hand-drawn sketch, or photo and turns it into a Super Mario Bros. It can be turned into a playable video game in the style of classic 2D platformers like.

Riding the wave of humanoid robot hype, valuation at $2.6 billion Brian Heater | Figuretech Crunch”[On Thursday]The numbers confirmed long-standing rumors that he was raising more money than God. The Bay Area-based robotics company announced a $675 million Series B round, valuing the startup at $2.6 billion post-money. The lineup of investors is equally impressive. This includes Microsoft, OpenAI Startup Fund, Nvidia, Amazon Industrial Innovation Fund, Jeff Bezos (via Bezos Expeditions), Parkway Venture Capital, Intel Capital, Align Ventures, and ARK Invest. For a young startup with 80 employees, this is a daunting amount. That last part will almost certainly change this round. ”

How First Contact with a Whale Civilization Will Play Out Ross Andersen | The Atlantic “One night last winter, over drinks in downtown Los Angeles, biologist David Gruber told me that humans might someday become sperm whales. He said he might be able to talk to whales. …Gruber said he hopes to record billions of animal ticks with floating hydrophones and use neural networks to decipher the meaning of the sounds. I was immediately intrigued. I had been diligently writing a book for years about the search for an alien civilization that could communicate, and this was right here on Earth.”

Rest in peace, Applecar. Why This Is Dead By Arian Marshall | Wired “After a decade of rumors, secret development, executives coming and going, and policy changes, Apple yesterday told employees that it was building a car project that was internally known as “Project Titan.” He reportedly told them that it was over. …”Prototyping is easy, mass production is hard. Positive cash flow is unbearable,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted a few years ago. This lesson seems to need to be learned over and over again, not only by Tesla but also by those who aspire to become car companies. Despite 10 years of efforts, Apple was unable to reach the first step. ”

Apple revolutionized the auto industry without selling a single car Mateo Wong | The Atlantic “Apple is so big and its devices so popular that it revolutionizes the auto industry with software, not batteries or engines. Apple didn't need to sell a single vehicle to transform the world of cars. The ability to link smartphones to car touchscreens, which Apple pioneered a decade ago, is now standard. Every major car company in the world has taken an Apple-inspired approach to technology, so much so that “smartphones on wheels” have become an industry cliché. The Apple Car already exists, and you've almost certainly driven one. ”

While everyone forgets what happened last time, Bitcoin soars toward all-time highsMatt Novak It reached a level not seen since November 2017. There is still some room to rise before it reaches its all-time high of $68,000, but that level will be felt within reach and comfort. Given what happened two years ago, you're not alone in feeling anxious about gatherings. ”

High-speed humanoids feel like a step change in robotics Loz Blain | New Atlas “I've seen a lot of videos of humanoid robots, but this one feels different. ” Sanctuary's Phoenix Bot, which operates fully autonomously at near-human speeds, much faster than Tesla or Figure robots.

The amazing experience of instant-response chatbotsSteven Levy | Wired “Groq is optimized to accelerate the large-scale language models that have captivated and terrified our imaginations over the past year. We manufacture chips. …The experience of using chatbots that require less than a few seconds to generate a response is mind-blowing. I have a similar experience with my recent LLM, 'Write a musical about AI and dentistry'. “Please,” I typed out my honest request. Before I could stop typing, a detailed blueprint for the two-act “Mystery of the Mouth” appeared on the screen. ”

safety

Introducing the AI ​​Worm Matt Burgess | Wired “To demonstrate the risks of connected, autonomous AI ecosystems, a group of researchers has developed an AI worm that can spread from one system to another, stealing data or introducing malware in the process. They have created what they claim to be the first generative AI worms that can potentially deploy. or have the ability to do so,” said Cornell Tech researcher Ben Nassi, who supported the study.

Image credit: Diego PH / Unsplash

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://singularityhub.com/2024/03/02/this-weeks-awesome-tech-stories-from-around-the-web-through-march-2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos