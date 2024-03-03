How to safely photograph and experience April's solar eclipse





“Many people will want to take photos of solar eclipses themselves, but photographers throughout history have warned against taking photos of celestial phenomena. It's difficult for ordinary people to take great photos. It’s from.”

When a total solar eclipse occurs over North America on April 8, many people will automatically reach for their phones and cameras to capture the moment.

Amy Friend, Associate Professor of Visual Arts at Brock University and internationally known photographer, offers tips for safely documenting rare phenomena, while also providing a variety of ways to capture once-in-a-lifetime events for many. We encourage you to experience it.

She points out that there are safety precautions to take when observing and recording a solar eclipse. This can be seen on her web page at Brock's Eclipse on the Escarpment. Her friend says it's important to have a proper solar filter on any camera, including smartphones.

“Solar filters for conventional cameras and mobile phones are available online from several retailers, but international standard filters (full aperture and off-axis) of regulated quality make solar eclipse photography safe. “Consumer research is key to making sure you're buying,” she says.

Practice is also key, according to the award-winning photographer. Practice beforehand by taking pictures of the sun every day without looking directly at it, my friend says. Taking a photo of the sky on a clear day will help you determine the appropriate aperture and shutter speed for such bright light. She also suggests getting used to night photography outdoors.

“During totality, when the sun is completely blocked by the moon and the sky becomes dark, you need to adjust your camera's shutter speed and aperture settings to take a photo,” Friend says. She recommends experimenting with your camera's High Dynamic Range (HDR) setting to capture high-contrast photos. This setting allows her to combine many photos of the eclipse to create one image.

“This visual effect is very interesting, as the second-by-second changes in the solar flare produced by the eclipse combine to create a beautiful image that captures unique details,” Friend said.

For those who want to get creative, there are other ways to view the eclipse, such as building a pinhole projector or a box that filters sunlight and creates a projection of sunlight onto nearby surfaces.

“With this approach, you're looking at a projection rather than the eclipse itself,” Friend says. “What they see is a darkening circle in the shape of a crescent moon, and the moon is starting to cover the sun.”

“I know what it's going to be like, but I still want to take pictures. But I don't want to miss out on a great experience in the process,” says Friend.

But through his research into the role of photography as evidence of experience, Friend says the desire to capture moments personally is very natural.

“There's also the excitement of going online and sharing photos, 'after' the experience, which is very engaging and evokes reaction and dialogue, and at the same time amplifies the experience and makes it part of popular culture.” ,” she says.

Friends are fascinated by historical images of people experiencing celestial events in group settings, as visual time capsules to the culture and technology of the time.

“I think there's something so beautiful about those moments when we all stop and look together at something rare and wonderful in the sky,” she says. “The sun and moon stopped life for a moment.”

