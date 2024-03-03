



When I say Google is dead, I don't mean it metaphorically, I mean literally. Since I just wrote about the APPL collapse yesterday, it might be easy to write me off as just another fruitcake conspiracy theorist. But anyone who knows anything about software and business already agrees with me.

According to this article, we already know why. Apparently Google employees pushed the Gemini design so hard that the model became irreparable. Basically, their RHLF team sits behind the keyboard, and every time a white man is mentioned in any way in their response, and is spoken of in a positive way anyway, the employees say, “Oh, this is a white guy.'' It's a privilege.'' Its own AI model was so blatantly racist against white people that it literally couldn't tell the difference between Elon Musk and Adolf Hitler, and it could call a black soldier in a Waffen-SS helmet ” “The example of a Nazi soldier” would be the reaction. All in the name of diversity. Sarcasm.

Above is Google Gemini's Nazi soldier idea. Regardless of what you think about white privilege, the image above is completely wrong on so many levels. No, I'm not referring to the incorrectly displayed swastika.

cannot be fixed

The paradox is that with the way AI training works, it's literally impossible to fix this without destroying Gemini. “Fixing Gemini” at this point means either lowering its “IQ” by 50% through rapid engineering or having to start over and train a new model. Considering it took him 14 months to create Gemini in the first place, he won't be able to remotely deliver anything close to OpenAI's model for another two years.

Google's awakening psychosis gives OpenAI another two-year head start

Of course, if you start over, the result will be the same. This is because the “awakened schizophrenic” who was responsible for destroying Gemini in the first place will apply his RHLF to the new and improved model. “Fixing Google” at this point basically means firing everyone working at GOOG, hiring replacements who don't suffer from woke psychosis, starting over, and reworking all of its current products. That means – now without “woke politics” – deciding on the agenda – of course impossible.

It's all about “waking up”

Wakeness began as a response to white privilege. Originally, there was a lot going on with it. White privilege is a problem and racism is real. “Awakened” humans are typically white, seeking to turn the scales and make up for the sins of their ancestors. It's a noble cause, and it's justified to some extent because it's driven by idealism.

From an idealistic perspective, I can definitely agree with a lot of what the “woke movement” is trying to accomplish. But it has long since been transferred to an absurd world, where it has turned into a parody of itself, a militant movement, where even hinting at the fact that Mother Teresa was actually white is considered a “sin”. .

A few months ago, Google employees received an email from their managers telling them to avoid the phrase “all hands” because it was considered insensitive to people without hands. Google's Snowflake has now managed to do what the rest of the Nasdaq companies failed to do in his 20 years. Destroy Google.

Communist Party Manifesto

I'm from Norway and have what I would call an “above average” curiosity about history. In Norway, communists were not persecuted in the same way as in McCarthy's United States, so they were more openly active.

The smartest thing the Norwegian communists did in the 70s and 80s was to infiltrate society. They would call this process “self-proletarianism.” The idea is that communists choose jobs that allow them to influence society in some way and change the trajectory of society, and that over time communists take up every important position in society. It was a slow implementation of communism.

Thanks to this process, it is now almost impossible to find a Norwegian priest who is not actually an atheist. Essentially, an atheist communist would study to become a priest and begin working as a priest in order to practice atheism as the dominant religious belief in society. Of course, atheism was a prerequisite for becoming a Norwegian communist. The idea was to destroy religion from within and use the clergy as a means to preach communism. Ignoring the similarities to Jonestown, this is just plain wrong, no matter what your personal beliefs are.

Just as Norway has been “infected with communism,” Google is now “infected with wokeness” and is past the point of no return. Fixing Google would mean firing every employee in the organization and starting over. Of course, this isn't possible, so Google just gradually dabbles in alternatives over time, of which OpenAI is just one example.

What does this have to do with you?

If you're a young software developer entrepreneur today, your opportunities have never been greater. When a giant tree falls in a rainforest, sunlight reaches the earth's surface and new seeds take root and grow using the energy provided by the sun.

This means that if you have an entrepreneur waiting to explode, all you need to do to succeed is pick something Google is doing and do it. means. Competing with Google today is easier than ever. Simply because anything involving Google is necessarily a sjit. With his 100,000 Google employees suffering from mass psychosis, even in theory, he just can't compete with a single (sane) person.

To succeed as a software development entrepreneur today, the following recipe is a near guarantee of success.

Select and copy the one provided by Google.

Because even though the world is undoubtedly saturated with great products, there are literally no better opportunities for people who want to make big bucks.

Just please, if you succeed, please don't hire people suffering from mass psychosis. And be kind to those who are suffering. They are ultimately helpless. They need our understanding and empathy…

…because black Vikings and black Nazis are not bugs, they are mental illnesses, and unfortunately the largest software company on the planet has been infected.

Lip goog!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dev.to/polterguy/google-is-dead-you-live-51o1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos