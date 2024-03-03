Calling all angels: Tarsus' tech boom requires new class of investors





Editor's note: This is the first in an occasional series on Tulsa tech activity and trends.

The boom and bust of Oklahoma's oil and gas industry lurks a rapidly emerging industrial sector that has overlooked or overtaken Tulsa for far too long.

Thanks to the generosity of forward-thinking benefactors who have jointly invested tens of millions of dollars in creating local/regional technology industries, graduating students from Tulsa and Oklahoma State have a promising future at cool tech startups. You no longer have to look outside the state for high-paying jobs. .

Tulsa has recently become a hotbed for promising technology startups with the emergence of several incubator and accelerator programs, including ACT Tulsa, i2E, Build in Tulsa, Techstars, OSU Riata Center, and TU Innovation & Entrepreneurship Center .

In addition to being designated as one of 31 U.S. cities selected by the U.S. Department of Commerce and Economic Development as a Tulsus Tech Hub, we have a dynamic, vibrant, and rapidly growing technology ecosystem with desirable technology connections. jobs are being created rapidly.

While much of the foundation has been laid by family foundations and government programs, funding technology startups is incomplete without a strong venture capital community and vast network of angel investors.

Angel investors provide an important funding element that is not well understood or underrepresented in Tulsa's relatively nascent technology ecosystem.

While venture capital funding rounds for tech startups make headlines, angel investments have been happening in small amounts for quite some time, but never make the news.

In most cases, angel investing is far more important in the never-ending funding lifecycle of a tech startup.

Angel investment rounds are earlier, smaller checks, typically between $5,000 and $250,000, and typically have a taste for risk, a desire to put money up front, and a tendency to work with visionary founders. From individuals who have or have a keen eye for the next tip. It will become a spear of innovation.

At the extreme of how much money angel investors can make, Peter Thiel turned his original $500,000 angel investment in Facebook into more than $1 billion with a 200x return.

So where are the angel investors in Tulsa?

First, a new group of investors won't socialize over cigars and scotch at the Summit Club.

Mullen

This new breed of investors recently hosted a private dinner at a fine dining restaurant and was joined by the most promising entrepreneurs, limited partners, and technology ecosystem partners to join Bust, a brilliantly conceived social club and angel investor network. We launched Ventures. technology.

Adele Beasley Weaver recently stepped down from her leadership role at Atent Capital and will remain in Tulsa to grow and scale Bast Ventures, initially focusing on female founders and investors.

There were several amazing women in attendance including Vineta Cooper, founder of Arbit, Allison Watkins or Watkins-Conti, and Ashli ​​Sims, managing director of Build in Tulsa. This is how it is and there will be more to come.

From the legacy of Cowboy Technology Angels and SeedStep Angels comes a newly formed, yet unnamed network of angel investors to address critical funding gaps in the tech startup funding process. Dew.

Without this angel investor community in place, it would be impossible for Tulsa and all of Oklahoma to survive in the tech industry.

All major backers, including family foundations, venture capital firms, and local and state agencies providing funding vehicles, will not be optimized and fully realized until a strong angel investor community is developed and flourishes. It will not be.

Now is the time for us to step up, join the angel investor movement and help grow our local/regional tech community.

After more than 30 years in Silicon Valley, Peter Mullen returned to his hometown of Tulsa to help grow the technology ecosystem. He currently serves as Director of Venture & Tech Banking at Regent Bank.

