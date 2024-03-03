BIGO technology lights up LEAP 2024 with pioneering innovation powered by AI TradingView News





RIYADH, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA BIGO Technology, a pioneering global technology company, proudly announces its participation as a gold-level sponsor and exhibitor at LEAP 2024, scheduled to be held in Riyadh from March 4th to 7th, 2024. Masu. The event reaffirms BIGO's commitment to supporting entrepreneurship, innovation and economic development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, while also showcasing cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions, especially in the field of artificial intelligence (AI). (Saudi Arabia)

BIGO Technology has a heritage of innovation and has been at the forefront of leveraging AI to power real-time communications products and services, including the hugely popular live streaming platform Bigo Live, the short video community Likee, and the instant communications platform imo Platform. I am. BIGO has a global reach in over 150 countries, attracts hundreds of millions of monthly active users, and has established itself as a pioneer in building his platform with immersive content that transcends borders and cultures. It's solidifying.

Ian Goh, a director representing BIGO Technology, will be participating in an in-depth discussion on the creator economy on the orbiting stage of LEAP 2024. He expressed great enthusiasm about the company's involvement, saying, “At BIGO, we are driven by a relentless pursuit of technological innovation and a strong commitment to providing localized and personalized experiences to our users.” Our participation in LEAP 2024 demonstrates our firm support for Saudi Arabia's vision of harnessing AI and emerging technologies to pave the way to a prosperous digital future. We want to introduce AI-driven solutions and establish strategic partnerships with government agencies, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries.

During LEAP 2024's inspiring four-day extravaganza, attendees can look forward to an immersive journey into BIGO's innovative AI technology, delivering an unparalleled online experience and forging true connections between users. can do. From engaging interactive demos to thought-provoking discussions on the creative economy, his BIGO presence at LEAP promises to inspire and ignite a new era of digital innovation.

Saudi Arabia's recent honor as a world leader in the Government's Strategic Index on Artificial Intelligence, reported by Tortoise Intelligence, highlights the kingdom's proactive efforts to embrace AI as a cornerstone of its future economy. As digitalization and emerging technologies gain momentum, they are expected to play a pivotal role in driving Saudi GDP growth by 2030.

In line with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, BIGO Technology is committed to bringing tangible change to Saudi Arabia. BIGO plans to establish a Saudi Operations Center to serve as its regional headquarters and create 500 jobs over the next five years, with the aim of supporting the country's creative sector and expanding Middle Eastern culture globally. .

BIGO's strategic vision for Saudi Arabia includes social development, technological advancement and cultural enrichment. Through strategic partnerships, technology transfer initiatives and job creation initiatives, BIGO aims to unlock the region's potential and foster a modern, diverse and innovative society.

Our commitment to Saudi Arabia goes beyond business interests. It represents a deep commitment to be an integral part of Saudi Arabia's journey towards a vibrant future, Goh further said. We envision a society where cultural exchange, mutual understanding, and global connectivity thrive by leveraging technology as a catalyst for positive change. Our alignment with Vision 2030 underscores our belief in the transformative power of technology to foster unity, empathy and compassion globally.

To explore BIGO Technology's breakthrough AI-powered innovations and contribute to Saudi Arabia's digital renaissance, visit the Jordan Pavilion (Booth No.: H5,D70) and Singapore Pavilion (Booth No.: H5) during LEAP 2024. ,I71) to see the company's vibrant exhibits. Join us at BIGO Technology. Join LEAP 2024 and embark on an exhilarating journey towards shaping Saudi Arabia's digital landscape.

About BIGO Technology

BIGO Technology (BIGO) is one of Singapore's fastest growing technology companies. His BIGO video-based products and services, powered by artificial intelligence technology, are extremely popular, with nearly 400 million monthly active users in over 150 countries. These include Bigo Live (live streaming) and Likee (short videos).

For more information on BIGO's brands and products, please visit www.bigo.sg.

