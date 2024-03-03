WhatsApps surprise, groundbreaking new feature coming in days





WhatsApp is trying to change all perceptions. Thanks to the Digital Markets Act, which will come into force in the European Union in March 2024, messaging apps are also open to third parties. And a new report suggests it's coming sooner than many analysts expected.

SOPA Image/LightRocket (via Getty Images)

Updates for March 2nd are as follows. This post was first published on February 29, 2024.

It was known that DMA would arrive in early March, but WhatsApp said nothing about when it would follow. The DMA declared that WhatsApp is a gatekeeper app and due to its influence, things needed to be opened up. This was understood to mean the app would add separate inboxes to different messaging apps.

So when someone sends you a message through Messenger, Signal, or even Apple iMessage, WhatsApp had to provide the ability to display that message in WhatsApp. Oh, I'm so happy. No more racking your brain to remember which services your friends prefer. It will automatically appear on WhatsApp.

Now, according to WABetaInfo, widely considered an authority on all things WhatsApp, these revolutionary updates are on the way.

This site includes: If you read between the lines, you'll find something quite surprising.

The Digital Markets Act (DMA) targets large technology companies with significant influence on digital markets and requires them to facilitate user communication across multiple apps. As required by law, WhatsApp must provide third-party chat support to users in the European region. Thanks to the latest WhatsApp for Android beta 2.24.5.18 update available on Google Play Store, we know that WhatsApp is working on chat interoperability features.

This is particularly interesting. While much of DMA's focus has been on the iPhone, changes will soon be coming to Google's version of his WhatsApp.

Third-party chat is coming soon for WhatsApp.

WA beta information

And just as interesting, the screenshots used by WABetaInfo reveal that WhatsApp lets users choose what to do. The screen will say “You're sending a message to someone other than WhatsApp.'' Third-party apps may use different end-to-end encryption. It also warns you that other apps may handle your data differently.

As your site progresses, this method becomes very useful. This move towards interoperability is an important step for WhatsApp in complying with EU regulations and providing users with more versatile communication options. Users in the European region will now be able to chat with other users on her WhatsApp using various messaging apps, even if they do not have a WhatsApp account.

Soon, WhatsApp will radically change and it looks like it will never be the same again.

Updated on March 2nd. WABetaInfo will provide more information on upcoming changes. First, WhatsApp said it is developing a chat information screen specifically for third-party chats for a future update. Profile name and photo are not available in third-party chats, so WhatsApp will instead display the default profile photo and the name of the third-party app from which the chat originated. In this example, we demonstrated third-party chat using an Instagram account.

What does third-party chat look like on WhatsApp?

WA beta information

However, the site has a caveat regarding this information. However, it's important to clarify that Instagram is not a supported third-party app. Instead, it served as an example to explain how a third-party chat information screen should appear. It is worth noting that users can also control which apps can communicate with their WhatsApp account, ensuring that their settings are always respected.

It also notes that third-party chats are not the same as regular chats from within WhatsApp. Some features have limitations. Specifically, group chats involving third-party apps are not supported at this time. This means users cannot participate in group conversations that include these external platforms. Additionally, calling with third-party apps is not supported. Initially, communication with third-party chats may be limited to text messages, but more features will be supported in the future as WhatsApp continues to develop integration with third-party apps. It is worth mentioning that there is a possibility that Furthermore, it is very important to note that this feature is optional, as users must manually activate it if they wish to use interoperability services. WABetaInfo previously stated that users can also opt-out if they choose, as highlighted in Article 7 of the Regulation.

