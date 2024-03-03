Global digital gateway Google teaches policy lessons





Google's recent removal of 23 Indian apps from the Play Store for violating billing policies underscores the company's market power. Google reinstated some of these apps after protests erupted and governments condemned the actions. At the heart of the conflict are the rules governing the Google Play Billing System (GPBS) and the Android smartphone apps available on its app store, an issue the Supreme Court is investigating.

It was only after industry backlash and an order from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in October 2022 that the practice was anti-competitive that Google forced app developers in India to use an alternative billing system. I reluctantly allowed it. In her revised PlayStore listing policy, he offered developers three options: Comply with GPBS, adopt an alternative billing mechanism, or choose a consumption-only model where service fees are waived. Critics, however, claim that the continued imposition of fees violates CCI directives.

The dispute concerns a commercial agreement between Google and its app store users, pending legal resolution, so Google's delisting action was within the law. However, affected groups and other stakeholders appear ready to weaponize it for political and policy debates. Notably, many of these entities benefit from their presence in app stores. Consider pitching your startup for funding, including bragging about PlayStore app downloads.

If India's technology sector is concerned about such market domination by foreign companies that act as app gateways to the vast majority of smartphone users, it is clear that, both economically and geopolitically, it is the digital war of the 21st century. need to wake up to the reality.

This holds lessons for policymakers. India lags behind the West in her Web1 and Web2, but you can't afford to miss the developments in Web3 and the discussion on Artificial Intelligence (AI). Unless India gains a seat at the world table to pursue its strategic interests, it will lose commercial opportunities in these areas and find it difficult to counter Western arguments when needed.

India's options are limited when it comes to the Google PlayStore fiasco. One option is to increase government intervention in favor of domestic companies. However, such a move risks negatively impacting diplomatic and trade negotiations, as reciprocity is a factor. New Delhi has said it values ​​Indian startups and will not allow apps to be excluded from the Google PlayStore. Additionally, the Center has initiated a meeting between Google and the affected startups to address the dispute. However, central challenges remain. Given that India is already considered to have weak legal contract enforcement, can the government force a tech giant like Google to engage in meaningful dialogue without infringing on its contractual rights?

Another option is to urge the CCI to conduct a thorough investigation. However, it is important to recognize that tech giants like Google have weathered hefty fines in various countries amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars without any significant impact on their revenues or conduct. This is another lesson for regulators. Penalties alone are not enough. Oddly enough, attorney fees often exceed the actual fine.

There are many things we can do to reduce our dependence on foreign Big Tech companies. A long-term solution requires the use of India's first digital app store ecosystem. In 2023, the Center for Advanced Computing Development (C-DAC), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), launched a platform aimed at protecting India's digital ecosystem from the effects of Android dominance. I launched an mSeva. There are expectations that all Android devices sold in India will have to come with this local app store pre-installed. Despite being a unique platform, it hasn't attracted many app developers. They have continued to rely heavily on the Google App Store rather than mSeva. Recent efforts aimed at increasing app store competition, such as his PhonePes Indus Appstore under Walmart, have not changed this scenario.

Commercial law and competition rules are essential to shaping the digital economy, but they alone are not sufficient to counter the dominance of global Big Tech giants. If India is to protect its digital sovereignty, it will need to invest heavily in nurturing entrepreneurs and fostering innovation in emerging technology areas. Only by devoting resources to these areas and actively participating in the evolving global regulatory debate can India assert its influence and shape the trajectory of technology development globally.

True transformation and the emergence of globally competitive companies of Indian origin requires a strong foundation built on education, research and development. If India is to establish itself as a powerful force in the global digital landscape, it will need to invest in an education system that can develop and hone students' critical thinking and creative skills, which are key to technological prowess. Become.

In a rapidly evolving digital environment, the ability to commercialize and leverage intellectual property is paramount. India by and large does not need to remain a provider of outsourced grunge work to the world, but instead needs to foster an ecosystem that facilitates the development and protection of intellectual property. If we must act to protect digital interests, we must go beyond the role of cybercoolie.

