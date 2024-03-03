Innovative minds gather in Riyadh to explore opportunities in technology





RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is gearing up for LEAP 2024, the world's most attended technology event, to be held from March 4 to 7 at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Malham.

At a pre-event gathering on February 28, the company announced this year's theme, “Into New Worlds,” which encompasses new opportunities, technologies, and capabilities in the technology field.

The event is organized by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, Tahaluf, the Saudi Cybersecurity, Programming and Drone Federation, and the Directorate General of Small and Medium Enterprises, also known as Monshart.

Michael Champion, CEO of Tahaluf, told Arab News: “Into New Worlds'' explores how technology is bringing new horizons and creating new opportunities for various industries. It shows what can be achieved, many of which were once thought to be impossible.

With artificial intelligence at the heart of LEAP, speakers will discuss its applications and impact, as well as other innovations and emerging technologies, throughout the four-day event.

LEAP 2024 will feature a variety of topics across multiple stages, including the Investor Stage and Main Stage, including Education Technology, Retail Technology, FinTech, as well as Health Tech, Fourth Industrial Revolution, Future Energy, Smart Cities, and more. will be discussed.

fast facts

The conference is expected to attract more than 1,800 global technology exhibitors, including Google, Microsoft, Oracle, Dell, Cisco, and Avaya, as well as more than 600 startups and 172,000 people.

In addition to IBM, Alibaba, and Huawei, SAP, ServiceNow, and Amazon Web Services will also be participating.

The event will feature more than 1,000 domestic and international technology companies and more than 1,000 expert speakers from 180 countries, and to accommodate this, the venue in 2024 will be 170 percent larger than last year. .

Haitham Al Ohri, Deputy Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Saudi Arabia, looks forward to welcoming thought leaders, influencers, investors, and innovators from around the world to LEAP.

This edition comes at a time when variables are accelerating and generative artificial intelligence has become an important turning point on an economic and societal level, Al Ohri said.

Champion told Arab News that Saudi Arabia is emerging as a priority economy globally. For many, a trip to Riyadh will reveal a new world.

According to the CEO, 7,000 international business travelers have registered, many of whom have never visited Saudi Arabia before.

He said that through LEAP, participants will be able to meet key decision makers and forge new partnerships.

Among the most prominent speakers and experts are Vice President and former United Nations High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Angela Caine; Her CEO and President of Ericsson Borje Ekholm. Arvind Krishna, Chairman and CEO of IBM;

Other global figures include Ott Felsberg, Chief Government Data Officer of the Republic of Estonia; Philipp Rambach, chief AI officer at Schneider Electric. Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO of Nokia. and Martin Willig, co-founder of Bolt.

Champion said: “These are large global companies, and their CEOs are all coming to this event. This is real evidence of how important people are to Saudi Arabia as a changer now when it comes to technology and investment. I think.”

Abdullah Al Swaha, Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology, said the third LEAP event will strengthen Saudi Arabia's position as a center of innovation and technology and attract investment to the region.

Multiple memorandum signing stations will be set up throughout the exhibition to facilitate contracts and transactions.

During LEAP, we will be announcing multi-billion dollar projects and significant memorandums of understanding as we take seriously the need to use events as a platform to make business deals happen, said Champion. said.

The 2023 edition of the event saw more than $11 billion in deals and agreements reached and an estimated 172,000 attendees, helping solidify LEAP as the world's largest technology conference.

The event will feature 10 stages discussing various aspects of technology, including health, education, and e-commerce. Out of the 10 sessions, the main stage session will be broadcast live on his LEAP 2024 social media platforms.

LEAP will host an Investor Stage where the world's top investors will discuss innovative investment opportunities. This stage also covers topics such as the intersection of technology, government policy and innovation, and successful funding strategies.

The Startup Stage will also feature expert speakers such as Blossom Accelerator CEO and Founder Emon Shakoor, Raiven Capital Founding Partner Supreet Singh Manchanda, and Adaverse Founding Partner Vincent Li to discuss startup growth and innovation .

The Rocket Fuel Pitch competition is back for Saudi and international startups, with prizes exceeding $1 million. Categories include his LEAP Award, worth $250,000, given to the best startup in the entire competition. The Shooting Star Award allocates his $150,000 to early stage startups starting their journey. And the Aviatrix Award gives her $150,000 to the most innovative startup pioneered by a female founder.

The Technology for Humanity Award now includes a $150,000 prize to the startup that best embodies LEAP's Technology for Humanity spirit. In addition, the winner of the Into New Worlds Award, given to the most impressive startup, will receive an additional $150,000. Metaverse and Web 3.0 Spaces,

The final prize of $150,000 is part of the Artificial Intelligence Award, which goes to the startup that presents the most exciting and innovative use of AI.

Muteb Al-Khani, CEO of the Saudi Cybersecurity, Programming and Drone Federation, is keen to provide an exceptional experience for visitors as it will bring together top speakers and technical experts from around the world. He said that

This event was established to promote technology globally. Therefore, the next edition will bring together the biggest technology companies, startups and investors all under one roof, which could lead to a large number of investments and business launches, he said.

