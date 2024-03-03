Google is yet to restore apps like BharatMatrimony and KuKu FM to the Play Store





Google on Friday night removed some popular Indian sites from the Play Store due to the Google Play Billing System (GBPS). According to founder and CEO Murugavel Janakiraman, the BharatMatrimony app has been removed from the Google Play Store for over 24 hours.

Google said it would only restore users who agreed to its bill payment policy. Janakiraman told BusinessLine that the Play Store is not yet available.

Other apps like KuKu FM are also not restored in the Play Store, but Shaadi.com is back.

When you are looking for BharaMatrimony or KuKu FM in the Play Store, a message pops up saying that this app is not available.

In a social media post, Janakiraman said there were reports mentioning that Google would restore apps on the Play Store following the intervention of IT Minister Ashwini Vaishno. We were overjoyed, but our joy didn't last long. When we contacted Google, we were told that they only publish apps that agree with Google's billing and payment policies, even at advanced levels.

Some of the currently available apps like Naukri, 99acres and Shaadi have changed to consumption model and made their apps public. The consumption model is an option, and customers cannot pay through the app, which creates friction in the customer experience and leads to lost revenue. However, he said some app developers are choosing this option because it's better than not having an app on the Play Store at all.

Janakiraman said the removal of the app from the Play Store will not affect existing customers. Only new users cannot register. We cannot decide our next course of action. When asked about the options available, we said we won't fight or fight until we get the apps on the Play Store to agree to Google's claims and restore the apps to their previous state.

“What we spent over 20 years building was removed by Google in a single action,” Janakiraman said in a social media post on Saturday after the company's app was removed. It's a dark day for digital startups in India.

Also read: Google brings back popular Indian apps to Play Store, government says delisting will not be allowed

Google tried to introduce GBPS a few years ago, which would have forced digital service apps to use its own billing system and made them pay 15% or 30% of their revenue. Less than 2% of respondents paid using other payment gateways. We complained to the CCI and the CCI imposed a fine of 936 million yen on Google, he said.

Instead of complying with the CCI order, Google changed its policy to require companies to pay 11 percent or 26 percent of fees for using third-party billing systems. It also introduced his third option, Janakiramans post read, where the app is unable to collect payments through the app.

So your options are to pay 15 percent or 30 percent using Google's bill payment system and 11 percent or 26 percent using a third-party payment gateway. Payments cannot be collected through the app, creating significant friction in the customer experience and loss of revenue. If you do not accept any of the above, your app will be removed. This is what Google currently does for most of its popular apps, he said.

This policy applies only to Digital Services apps. Google does not provide special services for digital service apps compared to other commercial digital apps such as e-commerce apps, B2B apps, and food delivery apps. The Play Store is common to all businesses, but only digital services businesses are forced to pay for it. This is a violation of CCI orders, Janakiraman added.

Also read: Google begins sending notices to startups using third-party billing systems

Published March 3, 2024

