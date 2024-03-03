Apple confirms surprise change in direction for next iPhone update





The next iPhone update is so close you can almost hear it land. A lot of big changes are coming, from big security updates to iMessage to improved stolen device protection. Now, Apple has released a statement that completely reverses the tables on her one key element: Progressive Web Apps.

The iOS 17.4 update brings big changes to your iPhone.

David Phelan

Updates for March 3rd are as follows. This post was first published by him on March 1, 2024.

Progressive web apps are web clips designed to provide a user experience similar to native apps, but use the web instead of an actual app and allow users to place them directly on their home screen. As part of complying with the European Union's Digital Markets Law, Apple has announced that it will remove support for his PWAs. Click here to read the details.

More from FORBES iOS 17.4: Apple reveals surprising new iPhone features that will change everything By David Phelan

However, things have changed and Apple has confirmed the change in an app update distributed within the European Union. Most of the documentation remains the same, but one FAQ has changed. Here's what Apple said in the update:

Previously, Apple announced plans to remove home screen web app functionality in the EU as part of its efforts to become DMA compliant. The need to remove this feature is due to complex security and privacy concerns, as supporting alternative browser engines for web apps would require building a new integration architecture that doesn't currently exist in iOS.

We have received requests for continued support for Home Screen Web Apps on iOS, so we will continue to provide existing Home Screen Web App functionality in the EU. This support means that home screen web apps continue to be built directly on WebKit and its security architecture, and fit into the security and privacy model of native apps on iOS.

Developers and users who may have been affected by the removal of the Home Screen Web App in the beta release of iOS in the EU will be able to remove the existing functionality of the Home Screen Web App with the arrival of iOS 17.4 in early March. can be expected to make a comeback.

This is a complete change of direction. This indicates that the situation is still in flux towards the implementation of DMA. And that means, although unconfirmed, Apple has avoided the possibility that the EU might have tried to investigate the practice.

The iOS 17.4 update is expected to roll out in the next few days, and we'll see just how big the changes are.

More from FORBES With the massive new iOS 17.4 upgrade, your iPhone will never be the same again By David Phelan

Updated on March 3rd. Reactions to this sudden and unexpected reversal have been widespread. First of all, developer and author Maximiliano Firtman posted on Afterwards, Apple said it was important to emphasize that: We have also confirmed that even if a user installs his PWA from an alternative browser, the alternative browser will not allow him to run the installed PWA. Is that 1) Apple's final decision based on new legal thinking that the DMA requirement didn't actually apply, or 2) a temporary decision until it finds a technical solution to the problem? , I still don't know.

Regarding point 1), the Financial Times suggests that Furtman may be right. The European Commission welcomed Apple's announcement and said it had received more than 500 complaints, directly or indirectly, regarding the company's original plans, the paper said. If this is an indication that the investigation may continue, the magazine quoted a spokesperson for the European Commission as saying that, contrary to Apple's public statements, the removal of home screen web apps on iOS in the EU is subject to digital market law. It is not required or justified on that basis.

The report also notes that Open Web Advocacy sent an open letter to Tim Cook asking him to rescind the policy. The letter had gathered approximately 5,000 signatures by Friday, March 1st.

More than we have.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidphelan/2024/03/03/ios-174-apple-confirms-surprise-reversal-for-next-iphone-update/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos