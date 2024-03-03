While other companies work around the clock, Google cuts jobs while ensuring trust and safety.companies and markets





Alphabet Google is laying off several employees from its trust and safety team as part of broader layoffs, while also troubleshooting problematic outputs related to the company's flagship generative artificial intelligence product. Members of the group are requested to be on standby over the weekend in order to carry out this work. (AI) Tools, Gemini.

The job cuts at the Trust and Security Solutions Group were confirmed by people with knowledge of the decision, who requested anonymity because Google does not publicize the details. One of the people said less than 10 people out of a team of about 250 people will be affected. Google's various trust and safety teams are trying to put guardrails around its AI products and predict how bad actors might interact with the tools and commit criminal acts. Risk assessments to ensure tools are safe for Google's global user base.

Even though we operate with a small number of people, we increasingly rely on our staff to keep us trusted and safe. Some employees have recently been asked to test Geminis' output over the weekend to prevent further mistakes by the tool, one of the people familiar with the move said. Multiple volunteers are required to be on standby for each block of time to enable rapid adversarial testing on high-priority topics, Google leaders wrote in an email to trust and safety employees. The layoffs won't affect members of the group working directly on Gemini, but Google's broader trust and safety team will be under pressure as the company deals with the aftermath of Gemini, which created ahistorical images of people. One of the people involved said that the company is managing a large amount of work.

Google characterized the job cuts as part of a long-planned move and ongoing tightening efforts. The company has been restructuring employees across its teams from mid-January to February, but has not indicated when the restructuring will end. In a statement to Bloomberg, a Google spokesperson said the company is investing responsibly in our biggest priorities and important opportunities ahead. By simplifying our organization, we reduced bureaucracy and hierarchy while increasing the opportunities for employees to work on the most innovative and important advances and the company's biggest priorities.

Google added that the reorganization of affected teams will strengthen its support for AI products and ultimately allow the tech giant to add more trust and safety roles within the company.

As the company accelerates the pace of product deployment to catch up with rivals such as OpenAI, Googlers, including some members of the trust and safety team, are working to ensure the safety and accuracy of the company's AI tools. , have suffered from low morale and feelings of helplessness over the past year. .

In an email to employees late Tuesday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai acknowledged the company's increased reliance on Teams and addressed issues users had raised with Gemini's response. He said employees are working around the clock to resolve the issue. As a result, he added, Google has already seen significant improvements in Gemini's wide range of prompts.bloomberg

