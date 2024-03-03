Google Business Profile SEO: Settings, optimization, and tips





Google Business Profile (GBP), also known as Google My Business (GMB), is a free service that lets Google know where your business is located so it can appear in Google Maps searches. Improve your local SEO efforts by optimizing your GMB listing to be more competitive.

Setting up a profile is very easy, but in our experience, businesses with outdated listings often need to make updates to improve performance and reporting. Staying on top of GMB optimization is one of the key things you can do with your local SEO strategy. The right profile will help drive more clicks, calls, bookings, and customers.

Learn about GMB setup, ongoing optimization, and best practices for SMB.

Start Google My Business

When we work with a company interested in local SEO, we first look at their Google Business Profile. Profiles are available for both brick-and-mortar businesses and service area businesses (SABs). Individual providers such as doctors, dentists, lawyers, and real estate agents can create profiles, as well as departments within universities, hospitals, and government agencies.

The first step. If you're building a business website, we recommend checking your site in Google Search Console first. This will help you get your Google Business Profile verified faster.

Know the rules. Also, before you apply for a Google Business listing, you should first read and understand Google's guidelines for representing your business. Some common issues:

Your business name should reflect the concise, real-world name of your business. Don't include taglines, keywords, or legal terms (such as LLC).

If you list a coworking address, it must have its own signage and staff during posted business hours.

Create a profile. Make sure you're signed in to the Google Account associated with your business, then set up and verify your profile. Please include your exact business name, category, address (if applicable), phone number, website URL, and business hours. If you are a service area operator, you do not need to enter an address.

Enable related features. You can choose whether to receive phone calls, chat requests, and other features. You don't have to turn these features on.

Add photos and videos. Give your customers a clear overview of your business and services using high-quality visuals. If applicable, include interior and exterior photos, products, or menu items. If you don't have anything else, please upload your logo.

Wait for verification. In some cases, the GBP verification process can take up to 1-2 weeks, depending on the verification options presented.

GMB optimization

Google says that to maximize the frequency with which your business appears in local search results, your business must present accurate, complete, and attractive information.

Specifically, Google's documentation states that Google's local search algorithm prioritizes relevance, distance, and prominence. From a relevance perspective, you need a complete and detailed profile. For distance, Google uses what it knows about the searcher's location and what it knows about your business.

Prominences are the more difficult piece of the puzzle. This refers to how well-known your business is offline and online. Many factors can affect your online visibility, including locally relevant links, articles, directory listings, and Google reviews. And Google clearly states that ranking in organic search results is a factor, so make sure your SMB is following his SEO best practices.

To update your GMB profile, make sure you're signed in to the Google Account associated with your listing, then log in and click Edit Profile to update.

explanation. Make sure you have a concise and relevant business description that describes the characteristics of your business. Use a natural writing style and include SEO keywords that potential customers are likely to search for.

category. If it's been a while since you first set up your listing, check your categories. Google previously limited the number of business categories you could choose from, but has since expanded that number. While Google recommends using as few categories as possible to describe your overall core business, we believe it's beneficial to use categories thoroughly. That being said, you should only choose categories that are truly representative of what isn't overdone.

Get reviews. Encourage customer reviews. Positive reviews will help you stand out in the local pack. When you search for services in your area and check Google Maps, are you more likely to click on a listing with starred reviews or a listing with no reviews? Respond to user reviews professionally and show that you value customer feedback and transparency.

On the GBP dashboard, click the toggle to fully expand the dashboard.[レビューを依頼]The tab displays a shortened review link that you can send to your customers. Please note that reviews should be left at a natural pace and honestly.

Please update your business hours. Be on the lookout for emails from Google asking if you're open on certain holidays. It takes less than a minute to click a link to toggle whether you're open or closed for upcoming holidays. Holiday time is one of the easiest ways to interact with your profile on a regular basis.

Other sections and features. Check all sections of your GMB profile regularly to keep up to date with events, specials, menus, prices, and more, among other things. Google adds new sections from time to time. For example, we recently added the option to connect your social accounts. Again, you don't have to use features like reservations or messaging. Use common sense to determine what applies to your business and operations.

Business Profile Best Practices

Own your profile. Google Business Profiles must be managed by your business (not your agency). Your profile is your business's digital asset. When selling a business, the buyer expects to receive ownership of the associated digital properties, such as the website, business listing, and social media.

Note that it's common for shady marketing companies to create and retain ownership of GMB profiles, so business owners feel indebted to continuing to use their services. Businesses must create profiles and add users as needed.

Please review it regularly. Set a recurring calendar reminder to check your Google Business page regularly. You'd be surprised both how often Google makes changes and how often information becomes outdated.

Clean up duplicates. Many SMBs mistakenly have multiple profiles. Learn about merging accounts.

The key is to keep your GMB listing complete, accurate, and full of engaging content. This will help you stand out on Google Search and Maps and get more clicks and customers.

