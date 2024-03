Jim Jordan, House Republicans demand Google explain whether Biden administration influenced Awakened Gemini AI

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan sent a letter to Google's parent company Alphabet on Saturday, asking the company to explain how the Biden administration has affected the controversial Gemini AI program.

The Judiciary Committee requested documentation regarding the creation and deployment of artificial intelligence chatbots.

“The committee is investigating how and to what extent the executive branch colluded with Big Tech companies and other intermediaries to censor Americans' speech,” the House Judiciary Committee said in a news release Saturday. “There is,” he said.

Gemini has faced backlash after it was reported that historical figures like George Washington were disproportionately depicted as black, and that a black woman dressed in Vatican garb went on a hunt for a “pope.” The white supremacist Nazis were also not white.

Google GEMINI may be funny now, but the threat to future generations is real, warns Mark Thiessen

The chatbot also didn't know whether Adolf Hitler or Elon Musk had a worse influence on society.

A week ago, Google admitted to Fox News Digital that the failure of its AI chatbot to openly denounce pedophilia was “stunning and inappropriate,” and a spokesperson vowed to change.

“Recent reports have asserted that the executive branch, specifically President Biden's White House, may have influenced the development of Alphabet's Gemini AI model,” Jordan's letter to Alphabet said. Says. “On October 30, 2023, President Biden issued the Executive Order on Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence, which outlines how the Biden administration will address issues such as the development and deployment of AI. He claimed that it would serve as a comprehensive guideline.

Jordan said Google's Gemini team's report said the tool was evaluated by external groups “selected based on its alignment with Biden executive orders and White House commitments,” and that the company “has They insisted that they were cooperating,” he added. It helps identify areas for improvement, including social risks such as suspected expressive harm. ”

Mr Jordan's letter said the “improvement” to Gemini showed its “obvious bias”.

He said reports suggested that Jack Kraczyk, who leads the Gemini program, and Jen Gennai, director of Google's responsible innovation team, had “expressed significant racial and political bias.” added.

He continued, “Given that Alphabet Inc. has in the past censored First Amendment-protected speech as a result of the requests or requests of government agencies, the Commission does not believe that the same circumstances that arose regarding Alphabet Inc.'s Gemini model. “We are concerned about the possibility of violating the First Amendment.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to Google and Jordan for comment.

Original article source: Jim Jordan, House Republicans demand clarification from Google if Biden administration influenced Awakened Gemini AI

