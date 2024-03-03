Sergey Brin says Google Gemini image generation fiasco is definitely a failure





Google co-founder Sergey Brin said, “We definitely had a failure with image generation, and the main reason for that was a lack of thorough testing.” Sergei Brin said Gemini's problems were mainly due to insufficient testing. He made these remarks during the Gemini hackathon held at AGI House.

This comes after Google has recently found itself embroiled in a series of challenges, particularly with its AI model Gemini being labeled as overly woke. Recently, a photo created by Gemini went viral on social media, causing widespread ridicule and anger.

Some users criticized Google, arguing that it was too concerned with increasing social awareness, even at the expense of truth and accuracy.

Shortly after, Google suspended Gemini's image generation capabilities due to “inaccuracies” in historical photos. But recently, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis announced that Google plans to restart Gemini's image generation capabilities soon. ”

Hassabis said at the Mobile World Congress conference in Barcelona that the feature was taken offline while it was being fixed. We hope to have it back online in the coming weeks, he said, adding that the product is not working as we intended.

Google President Sundar Pichai also acknowledged the mistake. In a memo to his employees, Pichai said he knows some of the answers may be upsetting to users and clearly show bias, but they are completely unacceptable and we Said it was wrong.

He said the company has made progress in repairing the Geminis guardrail. Our team is working around the clock to address these issues. He said he has already seen significant improvements across a wide range of prompts.

