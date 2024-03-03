European media sues Google (again) | They seek a €2.1 billion fine





A group of 32 European media companies has filed a €2.1 billion lawsuit against Google, accusing it of anti-competitive behavior in the online advertising market. The main claim in the complaint, filed in the District Court of Amsterdam in the Netherlands, is that Google's vertical integration, which is part of the Alphabet conglomerate, gives it control over key links in advertising sales, auctions and placements. Thing. As such, North American companies are prioritizing their own tools at the expense of those of their competitors and the media that produce their content. The amount claimed will compensate for lost income over the past few years.

The plaintiffs are basing their claim on a ruling by the French Competition Authority that fined Google 220 million euros in 2021. At the time, the North American company accepted the charges and entered into an agreement, pledging to make its platform more accessible to competitors.

While the fines and settlements may seem to resolve the claims of major media outlets, in reality, this new lawsuit is part of a long tradition of protests and lawsuits against Silicon Valley giants, and so far they have It has no effect on the power relationship.

Long story

When Google decided to fund its search engine through advertising in 2001, no one imagined how disruptive the technology would be to its market. Media believed that search engines would double the reach of their articles, and that's exactly what happened. However, they did not imagine that this would lead to an increase in income, rather the opposite. Many people started reading content in other spaces, and it was no longer possible to monetize that reading with ads.

This situation was further exacerbated in 2004 by the development of social networks such as Facebook. In addition to allowing content to be used without paying for it, social networks are now using content uploaded for free by users to advertise at even lower costs. Although the price of advertising has fallen significantly, the global scale of digital platforms has turned advertising into a goldmine.

Another big advantage of advertising platforms is that thanks to the data they accumulate about who is looking at your screen at any given time, you can monetize this content with much better targeted advertising. They thus conquered advertisers who chose them over traditional media, which cannot provide such accurate segmentation.

This deadly combination was quickly captured in the media and continues to result in reduced income for those who rely on advertising to this day. Already in 2007, the Belgian, German and French media company Copiepress demanded that Google pay for content it used without permission. The judgment was finalized in 2011. Google's response was simply to stop indexing the group's media in its search engine. This led to a drop in visitors and a further decline in income. Finally, Copiepress had to ask Google to make her content appear in search engines again.

Since then, claims have increased, not just against Google, but against all major technology companies. Still, regulators have not found a way to change the most harmful parts of these companies' business models. The fine seems to have no impact and is simply another cost.

In 2021, the European Union Competition Commission went even further, demanding that Google scrap part of its advertising business as the only way to promote competition. In order to place the order, he conducted complex research into how advertising works as an intermediary between advertisers and content providers. European Union Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager explained that the investigation was particularly difficult: “This market is very technical and very dynamic. Detecting these acts can be very difficult. Google simply modified its rules each time the activity was detected.” The behavior was changed to make it more difficult to detect, but the changes served the same purpose and had the same effect. ”

The commission said at the time: “Without Google's abuse of its dominant position, media companies would have earned more from advertising and paid less for technology services. Most importantly, those revenues could have been reinvested into strengthening European media.” The only solution the committee considered was to sell part of the advertising business, from which the company derives more than 80% of its revenue. But between the appeal and the postponement, nothing has happened so far.

regulatory issues

The growing power of corporations, whose business models are hidden in black boxes of inaccessible algorithms, makes it increasingly difficult to enact effective regulations in time. Add to this an army of lawyers who delay the payment of judgments and fines through appeals, and despite headlines full of zeros, they often never end up being finalized.

Even worse, digital companies seem willing to lose billions of dollars rather than change their business models. As Vestager himself stated in 2021 following the judgment against Apple for abuse of monopoly rights, “As we understand, Apple is fundamentally a “I would rather pay regular fines than comply with the decisions of the Dutch Competition Authority regarding terms of use” Visit the app store. ” The same is true for all major platforms.

These and other precedents illustrate the difficulty of understanding and controlling big technologies. European countries have enacted specific regulations to protect the privacy of their citizens, such as the General Data Protection Regulation of 2016, and to create space for local businesses, such as the Digital Markets Act of 2022. It has been formulated.

At present, despite efforts to create well-designed regulations, the speed of change in business models has not been matched by lengthy discussions to develop and apply regulations. So, at least until now, neither fines nor lawsuits nor media headlines have influenced the actions of internet giants who know time is in their favor.

