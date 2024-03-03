French agritech and foodtech startups revolutionize agriculture at World Agritech Summit





This March, a group of French agtech and foodtech startups selected with support from the French Tech Mission will be showcasing their breakthrough solutions at the World Agritech Innovation Summit. Representing cutting-edge innovation in agriculture and food production, these startups were selected for their potential to dramatically transform the industry.

New innovations on the world stage

During the summit, the French delegation will showcase a wide range of products, from microalgae ingredients and insect-based animal nutrition to plant-based meat substitutes. These products highlight France's commitment to sustainable and resilient agricultural practices. This summit will provide a unique platform for these startups to connect with US partners and potential investors, especially at booth GG8. Of particular note will be Sencrop and his Javelot, who will discuss the value of innovative equipment and digital solutions in agriculture in a breakout session.

Focus on alternative proteins

Alternative proteins will take center stage, with Algama and Umiami sharing insights on plant-based meat substitutes and microalgae as sustainable protein solutions. Their presentation aims to highlight the importance of alternative proteins in promoting human health and reducing environmental impact. This focus aligns with global trends for more environmentally friendly food production methods.

Supporting a sustainable future

The participation of these startups at the summit is supported by the France 2030 Development Plan, which allocates significant funds to sustainable and transparent food production. This initiative not only highlights France's leadership in AgTech and FoodTech innovation, but also demonstrates the nation's commitment to greener and cleaner economic practices. In 2022, French startups will raise more than €1.3 billion in these sectors, and France is paving the way for a sustainable agricultural future on a global scale.

The World Agritech Innovation Summit is a key opportunity for these innovators to forge meaningful partnerships and advance their solutions. As the agri-food industry continues to evolve, French startups are at the forefront of this transformation, driving progress towards a more sustainable and efficient global food system.

