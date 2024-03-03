Mobilizing investors vs. the climate crisis





“Does anyone here believe that we are in the position we need to win the fight? The answer is no.” John Kerry, outgoing US special presidential envoy for climate, says he will not be in Davos in 2024. In a panel discussion on climate finance, he hammered home this harsh reality and explained how social investors can give us a fighting chance in today's climate crisis.

Climate financing has always been at the top of the global sustainability agenda, given how important it is for countries to take proactive action from mapping their strategies and goals. . Achieving climate change goals by 2050 will require a staggering $5 trillion in funding each year. This is even more true here in Asia, as this region not only accounts for the largest share of emissions globally, but is also the most exposed to extreme weather events. .

Meanwhile, advances in technology to mitigate and adapt to climate change are progressing by leaps and bounds. Communities can better adapt to droughts and floods with the help of climate-smart agriculture, while intelligent weather prediction tools can help protect infrastructure and lives from storms, floods, and heatwaves.

However, the investments needed to scale these innovations remain inadequate and unevenly distributed, with emissions reduction efforts and funding disproportionately benefiting high-income countries in Europe, the United States, and Canada. The emphasis is on that.

This imbalance in adaptation financing is due to several barriers, including high initial costs, perceived risks and uncertainties, lack of established commercial markets, and limited access to knowledge about opportunities. As a result, the gap between rising adaptation costs and limited finance is widening, leaving at-risk countries in the region with severe resource shortages.

Turn risks into opportunities. Social investors – investors who combine economic return with social impact by supporting companies and funds with social objectives – are in a unique position to intervene. They need to present their values ​​as well as their own risk tolerances required for adaptive lending. Going beyond financial support through impact-focused partnerships.

First, social investors are patient, risk-tolerant, and can provide concessionary and flexible long-term funding. Essential to fostering high-risk climate adaptation innovations, risk tolerance is critical to this emerging but important ecosystem. This can be achieved through a variety of financing vehicles, from patient equity to innovative blended finance structures that meet the diverse needs of climate technology startups, while mitigating the risks of investing in mainstream capital. For example, long development cycles for breakthrough agricultural technologies, such as climate-resilient crops, require equity financing with a 10- to 15-year horizon.

However, social investors should not be limited to providing financial support. For climate adaptation technologies to be successful and have an impact on the ground, appropriate policies and institutional mechanisms must be in place to facilitate rapid technology transfer and implementation.

The study found that the rate of adoption of climate adaptation technologies is much slower (16 percent) compared to mitigation measures (31 percent). This shows that while it is important to mobilize funding and address regulatory barriers, these technologies need to be deployed in a targeted manner to bring about real change on the ground. . Capacity building and collaborative networks are essential for climate technology development and knowledge transfer.

Partnerships focused on impact. The precision of adaptive technologies is critical, complemented by knowledge sharing and increased access to risk capital, enabling innovation tailored to local needs. Building impact-focused alliances between governments, investors, and communities can greatly accelerate these efforts, especially given the patient and catalytic nature of the funding needed.

We are seeing all of this come to fruition in recent climate initiatives, such as the Asian Venture Philanthropy Network (AVPN) Sustainability Seed Fund. The fund will provide tailored funding instruments, capacity building, collaboration networks and research to identify gaps in the ecosystem and enable better informed investments in this sector.

Engage more social investors. There is ample evidence that social investors have made significant contributions in the climate field. The inaugural fund, supported by Google.org, will support 13 grantees with projects ranging from renewable energy and sustainable technologies along the Thailand/Burma border to “digital twins” of the global food system. $3 million was provided. But all stakeholders, from governments to local communities, need to make a concerted effort to bring social investors to the forefront.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Subscription completed successfully.

Aravindan Srinivasan is AVPN's Director of Thematic Collaborations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://opinion.inquirer.net/171590/mobilizing-investors-vs-climate-crisis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos