LEAP 2024 7 Breakthroughs from Riyadh Tech Innovation Hub





LEAP 2024 brought the world of technology together in Riyadh. LEAP 2024 is his four-day festival that showcases the latest innovations and sparks a global conversation about the future of technology.

Important points

Global Technology Convergence AI Advances Startup Opportunities Government Initiatives Future Technology Trends. LEAP 2024 Startup in Riyadh

LEAP 2024, the world's leading technology event, is scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from March 4 to 7, 2024. Often referred to as Digital Davos, the event attracts participants from all over the world, making it the world's most attended technology event.

Here's what you can expect at LEAP 2024.

Global Technology Ecosystem: LEAP integrates the global technology ecosystem and provides a platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration. Whether you're a technology enthusiast, entrepreneur, investor, or industry expert, LEAP offers a unique opportunity to explore what's next in technology. Startup Showcase: Over 600 startups will showcase their innovations. If you are a startup founder or part of an up-and-coming technology venture, this is your chance to showcase your technology, connect with potential investors, and discover new business partners. Rocket Fuel Startup Pitch Competition: LEAP 2024 Rocket Fuel Startup – Up Pitch Competition invites startups and developers to present their innovations. Awards are presented across six categories, including the LEAP Award, Shooting Star Award, The Aviatrix Award, Technology for Humanity Award, Into New Worlds Award, and The Artificial Intelligence Award. Deep Fest: LEAP is located in the same location as Deep Fest. An event specializing in AI. Deep Fest brings together thought leaders, data scientists, innovators, and entrepreneurs from the AI ​​ecosystem. If you're passionate about artificial intelligence, you'll find cutting-edge discussions, insights, and networking opportunities here. Generative AI Spotlight: The 2024 event will spotlight generative AI, featuring government initiatives, specialized tracks, interactive training, live demonstrations, and innovation talks. , more. This is your chance to witness the latest advances in AI and connect with industry leaders.

So, if you are ready to jump into the future of technology, set your calendar for LEAP 2024 and leverage the endless possibilities of technology to build a positive future.

Fusion of global technologies

LEAP 2024, held at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center, attracted over 172,000 participants from 183 countries. The event allowed technology companies, startups, investors, and thought leaders to share insights and build connections.

AI advances

One of the highlights of LEAP 2024 was Deep Fest, a dedicated AI stream that brought together data scientists, innovators, and entrepreneurs. This segment highlighted the role of AI in driving technological progress.

startup opportunity

LEAP 2024 provided a stage for startups to pitch their ideas and connect with potential investors. The event fostered an innovative environment and encouraged the exchange of ideas and collaboration.

Government initiatives

The 2024 edition of LEAP announced various government AI initiatives and demonstrated the Saudi government's efforts to integrate advanced technologies into its infrastructure.

looking to the future

LEAP 2024, the world's most attended technology event, offered a glimpse into the future of technology. The event focused on the trends that will shape the technology landscape in the coming years, from AI to data science.

Where will LEAP 2024 be held?

LEAP 2024 Riyadh, the world's leading technology event, will be held from March 4th to 7th at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center in Malham, Saudi Arabia. With its state-of-the-art facilities and vibrant atmosphere, Riyadh provides the perfect setting for March 4th. Set the stage for this dynamic conference that brings together the global technology ecosystem.

If you're ready to explore what's next in technology, meet the leading change-makers, expand your horizons, mark your calendar and get ready to dive into the endless possibilities of technology. Registration fee for LEAP 2024

LEAP 2024 Riyadh is an exciting global technology event taking place from March 4th to 7th, 2020 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. March 4arch 4thering, also known as Digital Davos, attracts participants from all over the world, making it the world's most attended technology event.

Next, let's talk about registration fees. The good news is that attendees to LEAP 2024 can attend for free. Yes, that's right. No need to reach for your wallet. Register your interest and be a part of this dynamic technology experience. Here's how it works:

Registration Process: If you are interested in joining LEAP, please register on our website. Once your registration is complete, you will receive a confirmation email containing your unique registration key. Ticket delivery: In the days leading up to the event, you will receive another email with a QR code that acts as a ticket. Stay tuned to your inbox for this important communication. Explore and participate: LEAP 2024 will be co-located with our dedicated AI stream, DeepFest, giving you the chance to explore trends, discover innovation first-hand, and network with industry change-makers3 . This is your chance to jump into the future of technology without financial barriers.

Mark your calendars and get ready to immerse yourself in cutting-edge discussions and harness the endless possibilities of technology at LEAP 2024.

LEAP 2024 Riyadh was more than just a technology event. It was a global meeting place for ideas, innovation and future technology trends. As we look forward to the next edition, one thing is clear. That means the future of technology is here, and it's happening with LEAP.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.faharas.net/en/leap-2024-riyadh/

