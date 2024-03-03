Training system using digital technology





Battle Lab: Technology for future aircraft

Visor therefore makes it possible to manage the development of future cockpits that combine the physical and virtual worlds, so that the only thing the pilot physically touches is the joystick and throttle. From eye movement commands to digitized touch buttons, the rest is all virtualized, augmented, and immersive, fully integrated into the scenario played on the video wall.

Smart chair developed by Leonardo at Battle Lab in Turin

This new environment facilitates the transition to multi-domain scenarios based on 6th generation technologies and air combat platforms. In particular, GCAP focuses on related technologies such as artificial intelligence, flight and mission autonomy, and manned-unmanned teaming. The Global Combat Air Program is one of the most innovative international cooperation programs, enabling the definition of fundamental elements of future Systems of Systems, such as core platforms and attached unmanned aerial vehicles.

Finally, by pooling the training capabilities of its fixed-wing and rotary-wing divisions, Leonardo is able to offer a complete range of training services for the maintenance of airplanes, helicopters, remotely piloted aircraft and related systems in the civil and military sectors. can. . This training is aimed at internal resources and end-users of Leonardos' systems and platforms, respecting more modern standards and complying with the military (EMAR – European Military Airworthiness Requirements) and civil sector (EASA – European Aviation Safety Agency). ) is carried out in accordance with European regulations. From a product life cycle perspective (S series published by ASD (European Aerospace, Security and Defense Industry Association)).

Cyber ​​& Security Academy

Cyber ​​& Security Academy provides institutions, enterprises, and strategic infrastructure with access to security training and certifications on technology, regulations, methodologies, and processes, and the tools to accelerate secure digital transitions. Support the spread of security culture.

The core of Academy's technology is the Cyber ​​Range platform. It provides cyber protection in complex immersive scenarios involving IT and OT infrastructure such as computer networks, energy grids, transportation grids, and industrial sites, recreated using digital twins that can simulate thousands of nodes. A virtual shooting range for training. And hundreds of networks. Cyber ​​Range utilizes mechanics similar to those employed in online games, such as assigned targets, established number of attacks, time limits, and the ability to win prizes. In each game session he has three teams. The red team consists of ethical hackers from the Leonardos Global Security Operations Center, the blue team of defenders, and the white team of sureties and judges. Simulate up to five complex scenarios simultaneously with multiple teams and dozens of users per team.

cyber range platform

The digital copy is isolated from the real system, so that you can not only work directly on the protected system, but also check all parts of the system for vulnerabilities without compromising the real counterpart in any way. is guaranteed. Simulated scenarios can be constantly updated based on the latest known cyber threats. This also enables testing and validation of security procedures and resiliency of simulated infrastructure.

electronic warfare academy

The Electronic Warfare Academy, an advanced training center for Cyber ​​Electromagnetic Activities (CEMA), is located in Lincoln, UK and trains military personnel in the management of the most complex operational scenarios. The multi-domain nature of modern conflicts (land, air, sea, space, cyber) requires field operators to train using systems that can integrate the most complex combat scenarios involving all types of threats simultaneously. must be done.

Newton, an electronic warfare simulation system

The Newton simulation system, developed based on the previous Tess – Tactical Engagement Simulation Software program, is used to accelerate and validate the development of new electronic warfare techniques, tactics, and techniques. It is a virtual environment based on physical elements, where new technologies are modeled digitally and tested virtually, allowing for the development of operational tactics and electronic countermeasures. Electro-optical (EO), infrared (IR), and radio frequency (RF) sensors and effectors. Supports research activities and pre-operational mission simulations.

Radar & Sensor Academy

In the field of electronics, Leonardo has another globally recognized position consisting of the design and manufacture of radars for surveillance applications (air traffic control, naval and land defense) and fire control, as well as the creation of electro-optical instruments. It represents an outstanding technical field. It also includes payloads for imaging applications, self-protection systems, and IRST (infrared search and tracking). The Radar & Sensor Academy aims to strengthen the technical background of experts and share solutions, experiences and models developed over the years, in all areas such as land, naval, avionics, electro-optics and IRST. We develop specialized and specialized training courses. The courses are developed in his three levels of increasing complexity, from basic level to technical profile and professional designer. These utilize both the guidance of Leonardo's in-house experts and the cooperation of professors from leading Italian universities, and also include co-participation sessions with customers to share the best of his practices from leading programs. .

