Google's removal of apps in India is 'unpermissible': minister





India's Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday called tech giant Google's decision to remove some apps from India's app store “unacceptable” amid an ongoing dispute over service payments to a US company. Ta.

Google on Friday removed a number of Indian apps from its Play Store, including Matrimony.com's popular Bharat Matrimony and job search app Naukri, alleging that they were not adhering to in-app payment guidelines.

Vaishnau said he will be in talks with Google and meet with startups in India that need protection.

“This cannot be tolerated. This type of delisting cannot be tolerated,” he said in a statement.

Google declined to comment.

The removal prompted criticism from a number of startups, which have long protested and legally challenged many of the US giant's practices, including in-app fees. Google says the fee will help develop and promote the Android and Play Store ecosystems.

The dispute comes after India's anti-monopoly authorities ordered Google not to enforce its previous 15% to 30% charging system, which allows Google to impose fees of 11% to 26% on in-app payments. It focuses on the efforts of some Indian startups to thwart the

But Google effectively got the green light to charge or remove apps after two court decisions in January and February, one by the Supreme Court.

Google announced on Friday that some Indian companies are choosing not to pay for the “tremendous value they get on Google Play.”

Matrimony.com was the most affected by the deletion, with over 150 apps removed from the Play Store.

“All of our apps have been removed and we have withdrawn from the Play Store, which means we are going out of business,” founder Murugavel Janakiraman told Reuters on Saturday. “If this continues in the long term, revenues will decline significantly.”

Info Edge, another company affected, also had its job search app Naukri and another real estate search app removed. Many of the company's apps have been restored, the founder said on Saturday, without providing further details.

In 2020, Google temporarily removed Paytm, a popular Indian payment app, from the Play Store due to several policy violations. The move has united the company's founders and the broader startup community to take on Google by launching their own app stores and filing lawsuits.

