NPC Deputy Director who contributes to high-quality development through science, technology and innovation





Sun Dongming (3R) participates in an activity to increase people's knowledge about the constitution in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, northeastern China, on December 4, 2023.

Mr. Sun Dongming, a vice committee member of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC), is a researcher at the Institute of Metals, Chinese Academy of Sciences, and a doctoral course supervisor, and the National Science Foundation's excellent young researcher. has been awarded. He has conducted research on new semiconductor devices and provided solutions to bottleneck problems.

Sun will present a proposal on promoting the development of semiconductor thermoelectric cooling technology at the second session of the upcoming 14th National People's Congress. The company hopes to firmly convey the voices and expectations of scientific workers and contribute to high-quality development driven by science, technology and innovation.Photo: Xinhua News Agency

Dongming Sun observes samples in the laboratory of the Institute of Metals, Chinese Academy of Sciences, in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, northeastern China, on February 24, 2024.Photo: Xinhua News Agency

Sun Dongming photographed in the laboratory of the Institute of Metals, Chinese Academy of Sciences, in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, northeast China, on February 24, 2024.Photo: Xinhua News Agency

Dongming Sun processes samples in the laboratory of the Institute of Metals, Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, northeastern China, February 24, 2024, Photo: Xinhua News Agency

Mr. Sun Dongming is interviewed before the 2nd Plenary Session of the 1st Session of the 14th National People's Congress in Beijing, the capital of China, on March 7, 2023. Photo: Xinhua News Agency

Sun Dongming (left) talks with graduate students in the laboratory of the Institute of Metals, Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, northeastern China, February 24, 2024, Photo: Xinhua News Agency

Sun Dongming (2R) talks with employees of a semiconductor technology company in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, northeast China, February 24, 2024. Photo: Xinhua News Agency

On February 24, 2024, Dongming Sun (first from left) communicates with graduate students in the laboratory of the Institute of Metals, Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shenyang, Liaoning Province, northeastern China.Photo: Xinhua News Agency

