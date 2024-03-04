New productive forces driving change – Opinion





A robot seen on the assembly line of automaker FAW Group in Changchun, Jilin Province.Xuchang/Xinhua News Agency

China's top leadership's call to harness new productive capacity to foster technological progress has emerged as a pivotal strategy in China's path toward comprehensive modernization. The emphasis is on using innovation to achieve high quality development.

Unlike traditional approaches to development and modernization that focus on incremental improvements, new productive forces are developing new technologies, new formats, innovative It means a quantum leap facilitated by the model. The hallmarks of the new productive forces include integration, leadership, and breakthrough innovation.

Central to the effectiveness of new productive forces is the seamless integration of innovation elements. Production forces, deeply rooted in advanced technology, create new formats, models and drivers, ushering in innovation-driven socio-economic development. From the convergence of information technology and manufacturing to realize smart manufacturing, to the ubiquitous application of breakthrough technologies such as big data, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things to various industries to promote cross-industry integration. There are many examples of this, such as promoting technology and promoting innovation.

Moreover, new productive forces emphasize the most important role of innovation. They represent a paradigm shift in productivity, driven primarily by technological innovation and characterized by efficiency and high quality. By charting industrial development trajectories, they radiate out into interconnected sectors, creating strategic emerging industries and future industrial clusters with significant leadership implications.

We also highlight breakthrough innovations. It focuses on significant increases in total factor productivity and prioritizes unique, revolutionary and breakthrough technological innovations, leading to fundamental changes in the industrial structure and even broader socio-economic paradigms. This is in stark contrast to traditional innovation paradigms that primarily focus on improving existing systems.

Promoting high-quality development requires the promotion of new productivity. However, quality development is not only about reaching extraordinary heights in the global technological revolution and industrial transformation, but also about exploring new frontiers of development and strengthening new competitive advantages. I am.

At the heart of this evolution lies technological innovation, industrial transformation, and the shift from factor-driven to innovation-driven economic development. This includes pivoting to emerging technologies, new formats, models, and data to make marginal output more efficient and innovate, as opposed to traditional dependence on factors such as land, labor, and capital. is required to last for a long time.

The development of new production capacity will promote the optimization and upgrading of industrial structure and facilitate the emergence of new economic growth drivers such as the digital economy, intelligent manufacturing, new energy and advanced materials. These breakthroughs will help remove the growth bottlenecks that have long held back traditional industries, while laying the foundation for modern industrial systems.

Furthermore, by leveraging information technology to digitize production processes and build smart production processes, authorities can strengthen the efficiency of resource allocation, minimize waste, and create a greener and more sustainable socio-economic system. can promote economic development.

Importantly, this pursuit goes beyond quantitative growth to qualitative development. In conjunction with other factors that drive high-quality development, this pursuit prioritizes the quality of products and services, strengthens core competitiveness, and satisfies people's growing aspirations for a better quality of life. .

The development of new productive forces promotes changes in production relations and requires corresponding institutional reforms, such as better protection of intellectual property rights, improvement of innovation policies, and rationalization of market access mechanisms, thereby improving quality Promote an institutional environment favorable to development.

Narrowing the gap in regional development, these new productive forces promote technological innovation and the restructuring of industrial chains, allowing relatively underdeveloped regions to find new growth engines, thereby adjusting It will promote regional development and overall social progress.

In summary, the rise of new productive forces plays an important role in China's economic modernization, serving as a vital means for modernizing the national governance system and governance capacity, and increasing the country's speed from fast economic growth to high It supports the transition to economic growth. Quality development.

The author is a researcher at the Institute of World Economics and Politics, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

The views do not necessarily reflect those of China Daily.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202403/04/WS65e50484a31082fc043ba4ad.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos