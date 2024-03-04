Sorry, we can't be trusted: Google apologized to government for Prime Minister Modi's Gemini results





NEW DELHI: Without giving any explanation for baseless comments against Prime Minister Modi by its AI platform Gemini, US tech giant Google has apologized to the government and said the platform cannot be trusted. Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics, told TOI. We have sent a notice to them seeking an explanation on the baseless findings raised by Gemini regarding certain questions against Prime Minister Modi. They responded, “We're sorry, but we can't trust the platform,” which the minister said when the government announced that AI platforms would need permission from states to operate in the country. The minister criticized Google's response, saying it was not a defense that could be taken, criticizing some AI platforms offering consumer solutions even in the pilot phase. The minister said India cannot be used for testing. This comes at a time when AI platforms are increasingly under fire around the world, especially for providing users with unsubstantiated, biased, false information and unverified results. AI data is sent directly from the lab to the public internet without any testing or guardrails. And when they are caught off guard, they say, “I'm sorry, I don't trust you.'' Citing the example of his Gemini from Google, he said that Google Gemini is a classic example. They accessed the public internet from their labs without fear of the consequences of breaking the law. And when they find out, they say, “Sorry, we can't trust that information.” The Minister made it clear that the Government of India will not allow undeveloped platforms to launch full-fledged services, especially without proper disclosure to users. The information they spout is misleading, false, and potentially illegal. We said that the Indian internet is not your laboratory. When you move it out of the lab, if it's still being tested and unreliable, you should put a disclaimer on the platform that says this is being tested. We also remind users of the platform, through consent forms and terms of use, that this is an error-prone platform and that illegal content may be generated, that this is an platform, and that illegal content may be generated. You must explicitly notify that it may output . The minister said that AI platforms cannot use India as an extension of a laboratory. Indian internet and Indian consumers cannot be considered as an extension of research and development. We have to respect the Indian consumer and digital nagrik. There is a need to clearly communicate to India's digital nagriks that the platform is error-prone, unreliable and potentially hallucinatory. Therefore, let them know in advance that you are dealing with the platform with full awareness and knowledge. The minister said that AI platforms can be prosecuted for violations and misinformation under India's IT Act and Penal Code. There is the Penal Code, his IT Act of India, and IT Rules. These clearly show that there are 12 types of illegal content that he cannot create. If you create illegal content that violates IT laws, regulations, and criminal law, you cannot use the defense of “I can't be trusted.” The minister said Gemini's unverified and unsubstantiated results are reckless, irresponsible and certainly disrespectful to Indian consumers. They are taking India's digital nagrik for granted and we will stop this. The government had issued an advisory on Saturday for AI-driven startups, citing the need to label unverified information as potentially false and error-prone. The new notification comes almost two-and-a-half months after the government issued an advisory on the issue of deepfakes, following several incidents of artificially created content entering social media and internet channels. I was disappointed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/sorry-we-are-unreliable-google-apologised-to-government-on-geminis-results-on-pm-modi/articleshow/108188476.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos